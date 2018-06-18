WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 6/18/18

Tonight on the With Spandex Money Outside Of The Bank open discussion thread …
WWE Money in the Bank 2018 saw Braun Strowman and Alexa Bliss emerge victorious in their Money in the Bank Ladder Matches, with Five Feet of Fury ruining Ronda Rousey’s singles match debut and cashing in on Raw Women’s Champion Nia Jax to steal her fifth Women’s Title. What will the fallout from the explosive event mean for Monday Night Raw? WWE.com has some thoughts. (via WWE.com)
Our five-point preview:
1. Be sure you’ve read the Best and Worst of Money in the Bank 2018 before watching. Better yet, read the Best and Worst of NXT TakeOver: Chicago II and just watch that entire show again.
2. Will Braun Strowman cash in the Money in the Bank briefcase tonight, or does he have to wait until Brock Lesnar does one of his bi-monthly “stand in the ring hopping in place while Paul Heyman talks” promos?
3. Alexa Bliss is your new Raw Women’s Champion. Will Nia Jax be a bully again, or do we have to pretend she’s BEING bullied again? Does anybody know? Place your bets!
4. The Revival are in line for a big push, as tonight they haha I couldn’t type that with a straight face
5. One of WWE.com’s talking points is, “Who will dare meet The Big Dog in his yard?” if you’re wondering how little of the show they’ve written so far.
+1 your favorite comments from tonight’s open thread and we’ll put 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Raw column. Columns for days! Enjoy the show.
Time to ship off. See you guys Rumble time (maybe).
Enjoy the show… Well, try to anyway
2 things I want this week:
RAW: live feed from a Montana ranch where Braun has already cashed in the suitcase on Brock, and is pinning him in front of Sable and all the little Brocklings.
SDL: The reveal that Asuka’s clothes have gained sentience and are possessing hosts as a Venom-like symbiote.
I’m sure Raw will be garbage up until the week or two before Summerslam. Not that that’s any big change or anything.
Hey! Blazing Saddles is on. Someone tell WWE they can’t start Raw until 9:00.
Also, there’s a marathon of the Office that wraps up at 9.
It’ll just be a promo-parade that devolves into a fight then Angle comes out and makes it a match, interference, tag team match, there’s your first hour.
Not to beat a dead horse, but the main downside to Alexa coming out and celebrating tonight and bragging about beating some tough wrestlers is that Carmella is going to do the exact same thing tomorrow night only with “moonwalking” and Ellsworth instead of the patented #BlissPose. No doubt Alexa will be fun to listen to until Rousey comes out and pastes her, but I hate it when SDL seems like they are doing the exact same thing as Raw only with the B+ version (Absolution-Riotts for example)
I can’t wait for Braun Strowman to cash in the Money in the Bank.
I’m assuming that like Superboy-Prime, he’s going to flip the walls of reality and Brock Lesner is going to bloop into That Very Ring at the start of Hour 3.
I think that would end with Braun being too scared to cash-in, because the only wo things Brock does in his offtime is pick at the raw carcass of a recently hunted deer or be on top of his wife with a Coors Light in hand. Both scary situations to approach The Beast
I suspect last night was not the last (or even sixth-from-last) time we’ll see Reigns/Mahal.
@Endy_Mion I never thought if that way. Good points all!
Let them fight forever as long as they don’t inflict themselves on anybody else. It does give us some hilarious gems like Roman saying Jinder hasn’t accomplished anything and walks around being entitled when Jinder, for all his flaws, had a lengthy World title reign, one more recent than Roman’s and also is a two time US champ, I think? Also, Sunil pulling a miracle last night was the only part of last night’s match that got any crowd recognition.
I think I figured it out guys. Ellsworth in Asian women’s clothing is the Japanese horror film version of Sister Abigail.
Wasn’t there supposed to be a Raw Tag Team title match last night? Or did I just fever dream the B-Team becoming number 1 contenders?
If Matt talks them into becoming Woken/Broken and joining a stable instead of fighting them for the titles, he’ll be a more successful cult leader than Bray ever was.
In the vein of WithSpandex Favorite RedShirt, I’d also like to formally announce my quitting of WWE for now. I was gone from roughly Nov. 2016 until the 2018 Rumble, having come back for the Four Horsewomen on main roster, which looking back was a much better time than we thought. Given the Reign Of Blissful Terror, the complete fuck-up of Asuka post-mania, and just general boringness in main roster stories (Lashley and Zayn’s godawful feud, Roman and Brock’s thing, and just doing nothing with guys like Balor), I just am not having fun anymore.
I may still pop in the LU reports once I finally catch up on S3, and The 2019 Rumble-Mania period will be hard to resist, but otherwise I’m out.
To all you wonderful funny people I say “Good night and (stares directly at camera with dead eyes) I love you”
Johnny, DVR the shows and “watch” ’em in 10-15 minutes. I mean, if you want to. That’s kind what I do. Watch them on FF until I see something that catches my eye (doesn’t happen often).
…Godspeed, friend
@Endy_Mion
I would, but If I passably see that Bliss and Carmella potara merged into a being that buried the whole raw/Smackdown female rosters at once while taking no bumps, It wouldn’t be worth it. No disrespect to the commenters
@The Real Birdman
I think if I had billions I’d be a lot more okay with an out of touch 80 year old’s story decisions. (Though seriously, Bliss’ reign is so similar to HHH’s that I have a hard time believing he has nothing to do with it)
If you can’t relate to an 80 year old wrestling tycoon, who can you relate to?
Just do what I do. Bump in every now and then. Passively watch a few Raws and Smackdowns until you’re tired of the BS. Don’t give Vinny Mac a red cent.
@Johnny Slider hit up the Best and Worsts my man, even if the night was a bunch of dreck on Raw’s part, you know the top ten comments always bring it.
@Redshirt
Don’t worry buddy, WWE’s turned me away from them more times than I’d like. You were simply the inspiration this time, but never the cause
@Mr. Bliss
It’s Johnny Curtis’ (aka Fandango) head from an NXT S4 promo shot crudely photoshopped onto Quinn’s body from Sliders. I thought they looked similar and it made me laugh
Ohh, and give my best to Dave M J while I’m on sabbatical. I always enjoyed you two’s friendly disagreement
@Endy_Mion
I’ve enjoyed your work as well. I’m no fan of leaving, but it’s for the best. At least I got Sasha vs Asuka on RAW. God, what a match.
Really looking forward to more Lucha though. I hope the double knee surgery hasn’t quelled the violence of the Man Of 1000 Deaths. And of course what Pentagon Dark is doing. I’m sure it will be great
Hope I didn’t start an Exodus.
@Johnny Slider Sorry WWE has done you so wrong, I enjoyed you on the comment thread! Enjoy LU season 3. Mil Muertes forever, and may the sweet WorldWideUnderground air guitar licks reverberate in your ears.
@Johnny Slider , wait before you go, I have to say “I have no idea what your avatar is a picture of and it’s always bothered me….oh and we love you too”
All the hate Alexa’s getting just reminds me of the words of one of my favorite poems…..”Haters gonna hate hate hate hate hate and players gonna play play play play play, I’m just gonna shake shake shake shake shake, shake it off, shake it off”. I can’t remember that poet’s name but it really is fitting.
+1. And Dave M J’s song for Alexa will be “I Hate Everything About You” by Three Days Grace.
I’d die as the happiest man alive.
If Alexa actually did “shake it off” I think you’d die
Wow, @muchsarcasm , when you’re right, you’re right and you sir, are right
+1 to muchsarcasm.
“Our Lips Are Sealed” by the Go-Go’s was the better and earlier version of that song.