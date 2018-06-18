WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 6/18/18

WWE Network

Tonight on the With Spandex Money Outside Of The Bank open discussion thread …

WWE Money in the Bank 2018 saw Braun Strowman and Alexa Bliss emerge victorious in their Money in the Bank Ladder Matches, with Five Feet of Fury ruining Ronda Rousey’s singles match debut and cashing in on Raw Women’s Champion Nia Jax to steal her fifth Women’s Title. What will the fallout from the explosive event mean for Monday Night Raw? WWE.com has some thoughts. (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. Be sure you’ve read the Best and Worst of Money in the Bank 2018 before watching. Better yet, read the Best and Worst of NXT TakeOver: Chicago II and just watch that entire show again.

2. Will Braun Strowman cash in the Money in the Bank briefcase tonight, or does he have to wait until Brock Lesnar does one of his bi-monthly “stand in the ring hopping in place while Paul Heyman talks” promos?

3. Alexa Bliss is your new Raw Women’s Champion. Will Nia Jax be a bully again, or do we have to pretend she’s BEING bullied again? Does anybody know? Place your bets!

4. The Revival are in line for a big push, as tonight they haha I couldn’t type that with a straight face

5. One of WWE.com’s talking points is, “Who will dare meet The Big Dog in his yard?” if you’re wondering how little of the show they’ve written so far.

+1 your favorite comments from tonight’s open thread and we’ll put 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Raw column. Columns for days! Enjoy the show.