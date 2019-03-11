WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 3/11/19

WWE Network

Tonight on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:

Tonight on Monday Night Raw, WWE COO Triple H will come face-to-face with Batista, two weeks after The Animal made a shocking return to attack WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair to get The Game’s attention. Plus, one night after their dominant reunion at WWE Fastlane, The Shield will deliver their farewell address at the start of Raw, live at 8/7 C on USA Network. (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. Make sure you’ve read the Best and Worst of WWE Fastlane 2019 before watching Raw.

2. It’s DAVE versus PAUL in a battle of words for the fate of RICHARD, and whatever WrestleMania’s real name is. Starrcade?

3. The Shield is holding a “farewell address,” so this is either when nothing happens, or Dean Ambrose sets everybody on fire. One or the other.

4. Harlem Heat is going into the Hall of Fame, which means they’re only a dozen or so steps away from getting a match with the Outsiders.

5. EC3 can speak again. Will they let him do it on Raw? Probably not, but fingers crossed!

As always, +1 your favorite comments from tonight’s open thread and we’ll include 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Raw report. Make sure you flip the comments by selecting “newest” in the drop down menu under discussion, and enjoy the show!