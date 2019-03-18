WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 3/18/19

WWE Raw

Tonight on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:

Universal Champion Brock Lesnar returns to Raw in Chicago, where his WrestleMania opponent Seth Rollins will be waiting. Will we bear witness to a physical confrontation between The Beast Incarnate and “The Beastslayer”? Also on Raw, Kurt Angle reveals his WrestleMania opponent, Seth Rollins battles Drew McIntyre, Finn Bálor teams with a partner of his choosing to take on Intercontinental Champion Bobby Lashley & Lio Rush and Ronda Rousey defends her Raw Women’s Title against Dana Brooke! (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. Brock Lesnar is actually on the show tonight! Congratulations, big guy!

2. Kurt Angle’s WrestleMania opponent will be revealed, unless you’re on Twitter, where it’s already been revealed. Click here if you wanna know, as I don’t think tweeting about things constitutes a spoiler, and they could change it anyway.

3. Finn Bálor and TBA will face Lio Rush and Bobby Lashley. I hope his partner is just Johnny Gargano painted like the demon and they start pretending they’re different people.

4. Seth Rollins faces Drew McIntyre in this week’s Looper battle.

5. Dana Brooke surprises everyone by revealing she’s an actual ninja and takes the Raw Women’s Championship from Ronda Rousey a couple of weeks before WrestleMania! Yes, this is definitely happening!

