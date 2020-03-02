WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread (3/2/20)

Tonight, in the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:

Little to no news has emerged of Edge’s condition in the weeks since Randy Orton attacked the returning WWE Hall of Famer. Next week, The Rated-R Superstar’s family will break its silence when Beth Phoenix arrives on Raw.

The Glamazon — a WWE Hall of Famer in her own right and wife of the injured Edge — will return to Team Red to provide a medical update on the former WWE Champion. Phoenix has provided no clues as to which way things are headed, but one way or another, the WWE Universe will have answers as to what lies ahead for the legendary Superstar … if not the motivation of the man who put him out of action in the first place. (via WWE.com)