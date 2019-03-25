WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 3/25/19

YouTube

Tonight on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:

Drew McIntyre leveled a WrestleMania challenge at Roman Reigns and then left Seth Rollins in a heap. Will The Scottish Psychopath get the fight he desires? Also, Kurt Angle’s farewell tour rolls on and time runs out on Braun Strowman’s ultimatum to Alexa Bliss live on Raw, airing Monday at 8/7 C on USA. (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. Will Reigns accept McIntyre’s challenge? Knowing Roman Reigns, I bet he’ll say no to the challenge and not have a WrestleMania match.

2. Kurt Angle’s farewell tour continues as he faces … oh no, we know who that is, what’s SAMOA JOE doing in the Raw Zone? P.S. here’s the TNA version of the match from 13 years ago if you’d like to compare and contrast.

3. Finn Bálor and Elias owe us a followup performance from this week’s Live event circuit. Can I suggest ‘I Don’t Know What Love Is’ in its entirety?

4. The IIconics pinned Bayley and Sasha Banks on Smackdown, so hopefully the Divas of Doom and whatever we’re calling Nia Jax and Tamina accidentally fall into a hole on Raw and can’t make it to WrestleMania.

5. Setting the over/under on Popeye’s commercials at 8.

