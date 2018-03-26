WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 3/26/18

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:
As John Cena’s challenge to The Undertaker remains unanswered, The Deadman’s brother Kane has emerged to target The Cenation Leader, and the two Superstars will do battle live on Raw. What might this unexpected encounter mean for Cena’s Road to WrestleMania? (via WWE.com)
Our five-point preview:
1. In celebration of our vintage Best and Worst of Raw reports, John Cena faces Kane in the main event.
2. Bray Wyatt drowned or disintegrated in a lake or whatever during the Ultimate Deletion, so maybe tonight we’ll see him “reincarnated” as a studious young man who is mad about how obviously you cheated on your taxes.
3. Will Ronda Rousey appear live on this week’s show? Does it matter?
4. Who will “build momentum” heading into WrestleMania? Who will “create separation” instead? Expect Raw to be a real “battle of attrition,” Corey! Or whatever your name is!
5. Who will be Braun Strowman’s partner at WrestleMania, and how will they rationalize it being anyone besides James Ellsworth?
As always, respond to your favorite comments from tonight’s open discussion thread with a +1 and we’ll include ten of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Raw column. Enjoy the show!
I’ll be live for this one. I hope I don’t get screwed out of any premium Woken Hardy content.
Do people really want to see James Ellsworth? Or is this some inside joke I’m not a part of?
I never found him entertaining, but to each his own.
Inside joke? He wasn’t exactly a minor character after his debut. He debuted against Braun and they both have catchphrases involving hands. seemed self-explanatory.
Meanwhile, being beaten up two weeks ago has somehow just given Shane McMahon diverculitis: [www.wwe.com]
Entirely possible that part is real, of course (even if it then immediately claims another injury from the beatdown was found), but claiming Shane has the same thing that held Brock’s career back and then him returning from it within two weeks would be peak McMahon.
Can’t wait to see Shane suplex John Cena!
I’m going to embrace my hatred for this episode.
CENA. SUCKS. CENA. SUCKS. CENA. SUCKS.
+1 evil John Cena face.