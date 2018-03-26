WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 3/26/18

WWE

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:

As John Cena’s challenge to The Undertaker remains unanswered, The Deadman’s brother Kane has emerged to target The Cenation Leader, and the two Superstars will do battle live on Raw. What might this unexpected encounter mean for Cena’s Road to WrestleMania? (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. In celebration of our vintage Best and Worst of Raw reports, John Cena faces Kane in the main event.

2. Bray Wyatt drowned or disintegrated in a lake or whatever during the Ultimate Deletion, so maybe tonight we’ll see him “reincarnated” as a studious young man who is mad about how obviously you cheated on your taxes.

3. Will Ronda Rousey appear live on this week’s show? Does it matter?

4. Who will “build momentum” heading into WrestleMania? Who will “create separation” instead? Expect Raw to be a real “battle of attrition,” Corey! Or whatever your name is!

5. Who will be Braun Strowman’s partner at WrestleMania, and how will they rationalize it being anyone besides James Ellsworth?

As always, respond to your favorite comments from tonight’s open discussion thread with a +1 and we’ll include ten of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Raw column. Enjoy the show!

Subscribe, rate, review the With Spandex podcast!