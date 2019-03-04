WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 3/4/19

WWE Raw

Tonight on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:

Batista assaulted two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair during “The Nature Boy’s” 70th birthday celebration to send a message to Triple H. How will The Game address the heinous actions of his former Evolution ally? (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. What is the status of the Raw Women’s Championship? Quick followup question, how hilarious is it going to be when Stephanie McMahon just names Charlotte Flair the Raw Women’s Champion for no reason? Maybe she’ll have to beat the Riott Squad first, that’s all anyone on Raw does.

2. What will Triple H say to Batista, and how intense will it be? Keep in mind that Triple H himself once beat up Ric Flair so badly it looked like he’d been shot in the face with a shotgun.

3. SNL’s Weekend Update anchors are guest hosting, and we hope they don’t pin anybody who currently holds the Raw Tag Team Championship.

4. Possible spoiler: rumor is that tonight Lacey Evans will walk out and do nothing, then leave. Big if true!

5. Does EC3 still exist? Will Bobby Lashley have another match with Finn Bálor? Why does Baron Corbin still dress like that? These questions and more, tonight on Raw!

