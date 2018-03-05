WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 3/5/18

Tonight on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:
As Asuka sets her sights on her Women’s Championship opportunity at WrestleMania, she’ll first need to battle Nia Jax again this Monday night on Raw. Will The Empress of Tomorrow’s undefeated streak remain intact heading into The Show of Shows? (via WWE.com)
Our five-point preview:
1. Do they end Asuka’s streak tonight by having Alexa Bliss cost her the match, thereby costing her “everything?” That would set up some real fire and heat for the WrestleMania match, I think. Either that, or Nia loses to Asuka clean again and that’s three times, so it’s a real Neville vs. Aries situation.
2. Paul Heyman will be on the show tonight. No word on Brock, who is currently doing the Lord’s work trying to get the WWE Universe to cheer Roman Reigns. Good luck, pal!
3. Will Elias “get these hands?” If so, will they help him climb faster? I don’t know how this game works.
4. Is this the week somebody knocks Rousey around, and we get to see her being an actual wrestler and not just part of the WrestleMania celebrity machine? Better yet, can WWE sign Cyborg before Mania and not tell Ronda until the last minute?
5. “Who will face The Miz at WrestleMania?” Daniel Bryan. Wait, were you asking who I thought will face The Miz in reality or in my flashing rainbow lights of a brain?
As always, drop a +1 response to your favorite comments from tonight’s open discussion thread and we’ll include 10 of the best in tomrrow’s Best and Worst of Raw column. Enjoy the show!
Man that Heyman promo would have been so much better if the Universal title wasn’t such a poorly booked piece of shit with no prestige. Or if literally ANY of Brock’s actions in the past year had supported how important he claims the title to be. You can’t say the title is more important than family when Brock spent most of the year on his couch with his family with the belt hung on a coat rack somewhere.
Unvarnished truth!
Heyman is a god on the mic
And hey, 2 weeks in a row Roman didn’t annoy me
You know what happens if he drops a good promo next time. You know! “That’s called a winning-streak”.
It’s Roman’s Superman Punch vs. Paul’s Perry White “Great Caesar’s Ghost!”
Christ almighty that fucking belt is ugly.
So the long and short of this is Bitches get riches.
Pretty sure Brock’s gonna show up dressed in track p-a-n-t-s & a sleeveless t shirt regardless of the setting
Not bad, Roman, but no one will ever threaten Heyman better than Samoa Joe.
There are high bars and standards, then there are gold standards, and then you have Samoa Joe, who is the Metric System Standard of threatening people.
Nobody does a cowardly retreat like Paul.
You guys gonna tug of war the belt now or what?
Man this promo would be so much better if the Universal Title wasn’t su
They lost the live crowd about five minutes ago. During a Paul Heyman promo. I’m kind of impressed.
Are Brock and Paul going to murder Sika?
I did it. I did it for the Brock.
They’re gonna get a button man, “Listen Buddy Murphy, you want to be a Paul Heyman guy, just be in the right place at the right time, I’m not saying kill the guy, I’m not saying not. Just do what feels right.”
Somehow this, “That Title” speech, seems like it belongs in Ric Flair’s autobiography.
Naw he didn’t mention “Dick the Brusier” or “Harley Race” Flair can shoehorn them into anything
I…is Paul going to put a hit out on Reign’s dad?
Check to see if Paul has New Jack’s number on speed dial…
It sounded like one of those veiled threats that mean Roman is gonna have to pay some protection money to protect his empire.
He should’ve left after the Wild Samoans jab
Don’t you mean, “Afa the Wild Samoans jab”?
I called it earlier, I knew he was going to say something weird about Samoans.
Considering the title hasn’t been “shown off” on Raw for awhile this promo is very hypocritical.
That’s not a belt!
That’s not a prop!
That’s not a toy
It’s a bitch!
This WOULD be the greatest promo of Romeys life!
Wait!
*Paul takes out a sheet of paper and starts reading*
Huh, it actually says that…
It’s okay Paulie, even your promo skills have limits
This promo got real weird real fast
Yeah it got weird even before Heyman started insinuating that Roman’s dad was going to die or something.
I’ll give WWE my credit card if Nakamura’s music hits
Some guy doing the slap head on Paulie. Hee!
This reminds me of when Enzo tried to insinuate that he’d had sex with Franchesca II and Woods wasn’t having that. “Nobody blows my girl but me!”
Paul Heyman explaining why the part timer argument is trash in about 90 seconds
A simple rebuttal, The Undertaker has vastly more time in service to take all year vacations than Brock, and furthermore, The Undertaker wants to be there so much he keeps making appearances even after his body has started decaying like a five year old walker.
Except those two arguments are completely seperate and don’t actually reflect one another. No one is saying that beating Brock Lesnar doesn’t matter because he’s never around, they’re saying that Lesnar is a shitty champion and contributes nothing to the show because he’s never around. They literally aren’t even the same argument and it’s completely asinine to use one scenario to try and excuse the other.
Oooh, nasty words abound tonight.
So….this is the main event? Or Roman spearing Paul Heyman is the main event?
Where’s Samoa Joe to choke a bitch out when you need him?
The thing about Brock being around rarely is I forget how ugly that belt is
You don’t like Fruit Roll-ups?
Hunter: Dammit, Heyman! That’s not what the script says!
Vince: I know. Roman got more out of beating you that he did out of beating Taker.
My name is Paul Heyman
and I am the REIGNING, DEFFENDING, UNDISPUTED the WWE Universal Champion!
An SDL event being sponsored by Tapout feels appropriate
Hey guys look, Paul E, brought the Universal Championship so we can remember how ugly it is.
At least it matches Brock’s face.
Maybe this promo will go twice as long as Brock and Kane’s match last week!
Is this destruction?
Is this a symphony?
Want to walk with Elias
But then he bailed the ring promptly
Went to the car
Looked in the rearview to see
I’m just a strong boy, I need no driver’s key
Because I’ll pick it up, won’t let go
Car will move very slow
Anywhere he runs to doesn’t really matter to me, to me
Alexa, just killed a man
Raised a bass above his head
Brought it down and now he’s dead
Alexa, symphony had just begun
But now I’ve gone and pinned him anyway
Alexa, oooo
Saw how you made Nia cry
If I’m not finished yet this time tomorrow
Carry on, carry on, cuz Naomi and Uce don’t matter
Tuesday, their time will come
Sending shivers down their spine
Via promo on Facetime
Goodbye Jim and Naomi, it’s time to go
Gonna win with Twisted Bliss or Power Slam
Alexa, oooo
We’re going all the way
To the finals in the Mixed Match Challenge on Facebook
@Bigsexy75, something beautiful
Also… WHAT HAVE I WROUGHT
I am ready for the Popeye’s lady to come out and flatten Ziggler.
I’m ready for a Colonel Ziggler vs. Colonel Reba “Loser Leaves Everything Match.”
“Six-Pack Challenge” was apropos for Austin’s day, but doesn’t fit well in the PG era… Perhaps they should rename it to the “Juice-Box Challenge”.
Ha, like Austin ever drank just six beers.
Having suffered through the years where Vince thought it was funny to have Cole hate wrestling and all of the wrestlers, I sincerely enjoy any time he’s now forced to call a slingblade or a falcon arrow.
I can’t remember. Has Roode done anything in WWE on Raw other than wrestle Ziggler and glare at Orton?
beat Rusev : (
He’s had some neat videos with Charlotte…..and….uh…beat Jinder?
Balor still hasn’t done anything for him to be in that match
He finally realized that it is the WWE and all you have to do is come out and annoy the champ enough to be granted a shot at the IC title. I’m surprised he didn’t pull an R-Truth and just abscond with the belt while Rollins and Miz were wrestling last week.
But…but…but….abs!
Seth “p a n t s on fire” Rollins
I do like the 1-up stuff between Finn/Seth better than the exasperated veteran groaning of his JJ partnership. I mean, that was some solid development for Jordan, but didn’t do much for Seth.
Exactly, they can push one another to do better. A nice rivalry within a partnership based on respect. Like Sonic and Knuckles. Seth is Knuckles.
Well that’s because they’re equals instead of a rookie constantly getting in the vets way. We’re not annoyed with either of them even if they’re being jerks.
But is that Triple Threat Match going to be on the main card?
For one glorious moment there, Jason Jordan was looking forward to his Intercontinental Championship match at Wrestlemania.
Seth Rollins has pinned the Interconti… ehhh, you know the drill
It’s so damn good to have the Blackout back.
@Baron Von Raschke ahahaha thanks!
Oh…@Endy_Mion … have I got news for you: [www.youtube.com]
I wish they called it that. “The Stomp” sounds like a dance move from the 60’s
One of these days, Miz will go for the Skull Crushing Finale and someone will jump up and Miz will just push them and sit down and let them faceplant themselves. He’s too much of a counter artist to never do that.
Jesus, like… can Finn and Seth just bone and get this over with?
Only if they put it on the Network and bill it as a 60 minute ironman special… No Holds Barred.
Seth got the same look on his face that we do when someone kicks out of the Suplex-Falcon Arrow Combo.
Seth has a pretty great wildman look going on
No room for the Cruiserweights or Titus Worldwide tonight.
I like to think that this is helping 205 Live as a show, but it is hurting the cruiserweights because they cable audience doesn’t see them.
Cruisers haven’t been on Raw for 4 weeks now
I completely forgot Heyman still has to come out for forced hype
@Ja Gi Kyung-Moon Will he be wearing the light-up jacket for this promo?
Over/Under on how many inappropriate things Heyman says about Samoans.
He’ll probably just walk out and stand there for 12 minutes and then go home like Chris Jericho did that one time.