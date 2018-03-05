WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 3/5/18

WWE Raw

Tonight on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:

As Asuka sets her sights on her Women’s Championship opportunity at WrestleMania, she’ll first need to battle Nia Jax again this Monday night on Raw. Will The Empress of Tomorrow’s undefeated streak remain intact heading into The Show of Shows? (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. Do they end Asuka’s streak tonight by having Alexa Bliss cost her the match, thereby costing her “everything?” That would set up some real fire and heat for the WrestleMania match, I think. Either that, or Nia loses to Asuka clean again and that’s three times, so it’s a real Neville vs. Aries situation.

2. Paul Heyman will be on the show tonight. No word on Brock, who is currently doing the Lord’s work trying to get the WWE Universe to cheer Roman Reigns. Good luck, pal!

3. Will Elias “get these hands?” If so, will they help him climb faster? I don’t know how this game works.

4. Is this the week somebody knocks Rousey around, and we get to see her being an actual wrestler and not just part of the WrestleMania celebrity machine? Better yet, can WWE sign Cyborg before Mania and not tell Ronda until the last minute?

5. “Who will face The Miz at WrestleMania?” Daniel Bryan. Wait, were you asking who I thought will face The Miz in reality or in my flashing rainbow lights of a brain?

As always, drop a +1 response to your favorite comments from tonight’s open discussion thread and we’ll include 10 of the best in tomrrow’s Best and Worst of Raw column. Enjoy the show!