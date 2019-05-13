WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 5/13/19

Tonight on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:

Coming to Raw from SmackDown LIVE thanks to the “Wild Card Rule,” Charlotte Flair will join Lacey Evans and the Raw and SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch in a double contract signing for WWE Money in the Bank. Will Becky Two Belts hold her own against The Queen and The Sassy Southern Belle as the red brand rolls through London? Also on Raw, Roman Reigns returns to Raw for “Miz TV,” Braun Strowman takes on his fellow Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match participant Drew McIntyre and much more. (via WWE.com)