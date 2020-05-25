WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread: A Rare Charlotte Flair Appearance

Tonight, in the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:
Asuka has had her time to celebrate after becoming Raw Women’s Champion, but now, the time to fight is drawing near. The first challenger to The Empress of Tomorrow’s title will be determined on Raw tonight, when NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, Nia Jax and Natalya square off in a Triple Threat Match. The winner will take on Asuka at WWE Backlash.
Jax drew the champion’s ire last week with a ruthless attack on Kairi Sane. Flair will certainly be looking to extend her empire across two brands, and Natalya will be out to bounce back after a pair of tough losses to Shayna Baszler. Who will walk away with a Raw Women’s Championship opportunity? (via WWE.com)
I don’t know what you need to do to become a top contender on Raw, but apparently Natalya’s two straight embarrassing losses are good enough to get her into a number one contender’s match. Also on the show, Drew McIntyre appears on the VIP Lounge, NXT stars finally start hanging out in the audience so the show’s got a crowd, and Apollo Crews challenges for the United States Championship.
