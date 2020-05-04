WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread: Street Profits Vs. Viking Raiders

Tonight, in the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:
The Viking Raiders said they want the smoke. They’ll get it this Monday on Raw when they face Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits.
Erik & Ivar have been quick to point out that Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins have yet to defeat them, which set off the champions, leading them to accept The Viking Raiders’ challenge.
Who will emerge victorious in this battle between two of the red brand’s hottest teams? Find out this Monday on Raw at 8/7 C on USA Network! (via WWE.com)
Also on this week’s show there’s a “Last Chance Gauntlet Match” to name Apollo Crews’ replacement for the men’s Money in the Bank match at … I can’t remember the name of the pay-per-view, as well as Drew McIntyre squashing Buddy Murphy to send a message to Seth Rollins. And hopefully the Viking Raiders drive home after the show chanting in their car.
