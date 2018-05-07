WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 5/7/18

05.07.18

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:

Roman Reigns scored a huge victory over Samoa Joe in the main event on WWE Backlash, and after the controversial outcome against Lesnar at the Greatest Royal Rumble event, many are calling him the “Uncrowned Universal Champion.” Is The Big Dog destined to once again step into the belly of The Beast? (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. “Has Reigns earned the right to once again challenge The Beast?” Sigh, we guess.

2. Make sure you read the Best and Worst of WWE Backlash 2018 before watching Raw, but whatever you do, please do not watch WWE Backlash 2018. Okay, I take that back. Watch the opener, then close your browser immediately.

3. It’s time for a bunch of Money in the Bank qualifiers. There are supposedly THREE Money in the Bank matches happening, in case this year of three PPVs in less than a month and two Royal Rumbles wasn’t already enough.

4. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens will hopefully be involved in something one to thirty times better than what they had to do last night.

5. Will Bayley and Sasha Banks get along to survive the Riott Squad? I bet they will, but then they won’t!

As always, +1 your favorite comments from tonight’s open discussion thread and we’ll include 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Raw column. Enjoy the show!

