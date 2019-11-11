WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread (11/11/19)

Tonight, on a still very live edition of the With Spandex WWE Monday Night Raw open discussion thread:

Seth Rollins’ Raw teammates will be revealed ahead of Survivor Series, while Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch will address her upcoming Triple Threat Match and The Kabuki Warriors are set to defend the Women’s Tag Team Titles. (via WWE.com)

Similar to Friday’s Smackdown open thread, we’ll just point out that tonight’s Raw from Manchester, England, has already been taped, so if you’d like to just fast forward and find out what happened, you can do that here. Strong recommendation to not read if you follow NXT UK at all.