WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 11/25/19

One night after Survivor Series, Charlotte Flair seeks retribution against Asuka, while Humberto Carrillo battles AJ Styles for the United States Championship. Raw airs live at 8/7 C on USA Network. (via WWE.com )

1. Make sure you read the Best and Worst of Survivor Series 2019 before watching Raw, so you’ll know which brand is best. Spoiler alert, Raw is the worst one! Thank goodness WWE finally told me that themselves!

2. Now that Survivor Series is over, hopefully Raw gets to be its own show again. Tonight’s probably highlight: Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka, even if the promotional graphics have photoshopped them into unrecognizable mannequins.

3. Also tonight, AJ Styles stops for some DALE GAS as he defends the United States Championship against Humberto Carrillo.

4. Those two matches are all that’s advertised for tonight’s show. Maybe they’ll take up hours one and three, with hour two being nothing but Survivor Series hype videos.

5. Quick, go to the outro!

As always, +1 your favorite comments from tonight’s open thread and give them a thumbs up and we’ll include 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Raw report. You know, assuming we get enough of them. Make sure to flip your comments to “newest” in the drop down menu under “discussion,” and enjoy the show!