WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 11/5/18

WWE Raw

Note: This show is being taped in England, so if you’d like to talk about the spoilers as they pop up, feel free to use the live thread now. If you want to follow along with the show when it’s airing in the US, maybe just don’t scroll that far down in the comments.

Tonight on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:

Brock Lesnar defeated Braun Strowman to capture the vacant Universal Championship at WWE Crown Jewel, but not without the aid of Acting Raw General Manager Baron Corbin. Will The Monster Among Men get retribution against The Lone Wolf when Monday Night Raw rolls through Manchester, England? (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. Natalya will team up with Bayley and Sasha Banks to take on the Riott Squad, which is the same match they had at Evolution.

2. Bobby Lashley will face Finn Bálor, which is the same match they had last week. And the same match they had the week before that.

3. Brock Lesnar is the Universal Champion again, so fingers crossed he randomly shows up tonight and drops the belt to Drew McIntyre.

4. Update: no wrestler on the Raw roster is as good as Shane McMahon.

5. Ronda Rousey will respond to Becky Lynch, and more Raw vs. Smackdown stories because we loved that so much last year.

As always, +1 your favorite comments from tonight’s open thread and we’ll include 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Raw report. Enjoy the show, and try not to get confused and think you’re watching last week’s episode!