WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 11/5/18

Pro Wrestling Editor
11.05.18 3 Comments

WWE Raw

Note: This show is being taped in England, so if you’d like to talk about the spoilers as they pop up, feel free to use the live thread now. If you want to follow along with the show when it’s airing in the US, maybe just don’t scroll that far down in the comments.

Tonight on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:

Brock Lesnar defeated Braun Strowman to capture the vacant Universal Championship at WWE Crown Jewel, but not without the aid of Acting Raw General Manager Baron Corbin. Will The Monster Among Men get retribution against The Lone Wolf when Monday Night Raw rolls through Manchester, England? (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. Natalya will team up with Bayley and Sasha Banks to take on the Riott Squad, which is the same match they had at Evolution.

2. Bobby Lashley will face Finn Bálor, which is the same match they had last week. And the same match they had the week before that.

3. Brock Lesnar is the Universal Champion again, so fingers crossed he randomly shows up tonight and drops the belt to Drew McIntyre.

4. Update: no wrestler on the Raw roster is as good as Shane McMahon.

5. Ronda Rousey will respond to Becky Lynch, and more Raw vs. Smackdown stories because we loved that so much last year.

As always, +1 your favorite comments from tonight’s open thread and we’ll include 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Raw report. Enjoy the show, and try not to get confused and think you’re watching last week’s episode!

Around The Web

TOPICS#Open Discussion Thread#WWE Raw#WWE
TAGSOPEN DISCUSSION THREADWWEWWE RAW

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

11.05.18 4 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

11.05.18 6 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Vince Staples, Takeoff, And Tenacious D

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Vince Staples, Takeoff, And Tenacious D

11.02.18 3 days ago
Crate-Digging: Salome Leclerc, Heron Hunt, And More Bandcamp Albums From October

Crate-Digging: Salome Leclerc, Heron Hunt, And More Bandcamp Albums From October

10.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.30.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.29.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP