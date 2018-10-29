WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 10/29/18

10.29.18 8 Comments

WWE

Tonight on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:

Moments after winning the Raw Tag Team Titles alongside Seth Rollins on last week’s Raw, Dean Ambrose snapped and unleashed a savage beating on his Shield brother, confirming weeks of speculation that he was dissatisfied with his place in The Hounds of Justice. How will The Kingslayer respond? (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. Make sure you read the Best and Worst of WWE Evolution for a much-needed dose of positivity, because unless Raw suddenly becomes a 3-hour women’s show tonight, we’re plummeting back to Earth.

2. Nia Jax is preparing to “get rowdy” according to the WWE.com preview, so I hope she teams with R-Truth and starts a feud with Carmella.

3. Will Dean Ambrose hide inside of a Christmas present and attack Seth Rollins again, only MALICIOUSLY this time? Tune in to find out (no)!

4. Los Bellas are apparently gone for a minute, so maybe a newly Brie-less Raw and Smackdown will be better.

5. Crown Jewel is this Sunday, and the world won’t be watching! Place your bets on whether we hear the words “Saudi Arabia” on WWE television this week. I’d be surprised if they said it IN Saudi Arabia. LOOK AT ALL THESE AMERICANS IN THE CROWD, COREY.

As always, +1 your favorite comments from tonight’s open thread and we’ll include 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Raw report. Enjoy the show!

