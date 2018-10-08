Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:
In their final clash at WWE Super Show-Down, Triple H took down The Undertaker, but The Deadman and his brother Kane refused to be gracious in defeat. We witnessed The Game and The Phenom’s final battle, but is there unfinished business ahead? (via WWE.com)
Our five-point preview:
1. Make sure you’ve read the Best and Worst of WWE Super Show-Down, because it looks like most of tonight’s show revolves around it.
2. Super Show-Down rematches include The Shield vs. Strowman, Ziggler, and McIntyre, and the Bella Twins and Ronda Rousey vs. the Riott Squad. Easy jokes about Brie Bella missing her cue to turn on Ronda and them having to do it over again tonight.
3. Trish Stratus returns to Raw, hopefully with something better to do this time out than shade Elias.
4. “Cena & Lashley forge powerful alliance Down Under.” Now that we’re Up Over, Cena and his business haircut have something better to do.
5. Triple H and Shawn Michaels will respond to the Undertaker and Kane’s Heinous Assault® at WWE Super Show-Down, and we’ll probably end up with a tag team match for Saudi Arabia. A tag team match for the last time ever.
As always, +1 your favorite comments from tonight’s open thread and we’ll include 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Raw report. Enjoy the show!
Having two guys whose age totals 102 is about as sound a television programming decision as having the Indians and Redskins both play on Columbus Day
Lol the King or whatever of Saui Arabia really does think it’s still the Attitude Era, doesn’t he? I wonder how far they’ll take it to kiss the feet of their moneyed masters, you know, the same guy who may or may not have ordered the disappearance and murder of a journalist. But I guess those are qualities we’re supposed to admire now
With the exception of Trish, pretty much everything tonight is a bit of a rehash from Saturday morning yeah?
Suck it. Crown Jewel.
You’re tipping your hand a little too much, WWE
Owens & Eilas heading out in Aaron Rodgers jerseys in Chicago?
Shawn Michaels just un-retired in front of Chicago and the reaction was about 1.4 libraries. In theory, the shockwave should’ve interfered with the broadcast signal.
+1
If all the talk is about Evolution, why haven’t these dinosaurs died yet?
Moar like DeGeriatric-X, amirite?
“Hey did you bother to wake up early to watch our 4 hour AussieMania Show? lol fuck you”
Oh, Graves….D-X was sleeping, but they aren’t giants anymore.
The question is “Is Saudi Arabia paying us enough for this shit?”
D-Generation “Meh”X
Hello, Renee…
Now that we’ve had the old guys tell everyone to suck their dicks, we can probably build to the all women’s ppv
+1
+1 for sad truth
*crotch chops angrily*
The DX T-shirt with skeleton arms crossed is shockingly self aware. Kudos.
I know we joke about how Raw’s tag team scene is worrisome, but adding DX is just ridiculous.
I’m getting the slight impression that respect might be a theme here.
Could Be!
At least the shirts look cool I guess
All of a sudden DX heavily used Too Sweet, lord
I’ve got two words for ya! Residual checks!
I guess if he’s going to come out of retirement, the idea of “I stayed retired out of respect for you, but if you don’t respect me, then fuck it” is a good a way as any to do it.
True.
HBK and HHH alone is the weakest version of DX
I don’t know what’s more tired…this feud or HBK? Not the HBK character, I mean Shawn, dude looks exhausted. His eyes are lazier than this promo.
“With No respect” Yep, that’s DX style alright.
Becky Lynch: Triple-H…I just wanted to come out here and say, “Your match with The Undertaker on Saturday should have went an hour.”
/Chicago crowd cheers for ten minutes.
HHH: Are Your Ready?
Undertaker: Give me a minute, its time for my heart pills
Triple H wonders why Adam Silver doesn’t make himself a member of the Warriors roster before the championship clinching game.
The Degenerating won’t STOP!
Raw better be worth it tonight, cause I’m pausing Fist Of The North Star to watch it.
In the word of Spock, “Unwise.”
I’m not really listening, are they saying anything that won’t be able to be summarized in 10 seconds when they’re done?
I don’t really care. Do u?
we joke around with wrestling having homoerotic undertones but this is getting ridiculous.
The flight from Melbourne to Chicago is not nearly as long as this promo…
+1
+1
I knew it! HHH would never pass up the chance to headline Evolution
Anyone else think al of HHH’s shirts have looked lame af since the mid-2000s
At least he ditched the cutoff denim vests.
Speaking of a long time to sit there and think, this Raw intro!
RESPECT! Like, taking limited broadcast time away from the young guys to feature four old guys. Respect.
“You respect them for what they used to represent!”
That’s some projection right there, let me tell ya.
Throwing your hetero life partner through a car window because you don’t want him to get hurt again is respect
You thought it was hard getting people to boo Becky Lynch, good luck getting people to boo the fucking Undertaker.
The Undertaken vs. Triple AARP.
+1
Triple H looks like the Bush’s Baked Beans owner after his motorcycle badass makeover.
Roll that beautiful beatdown footage.
Well, Duke died and things got weird.
Our next PPV is Evolution. So let’s open the show with a bunch of old white dudes talking about themselves.
Topical!
Guys who “made our industry what it is today” –You mean the same thing it was 20+ years ago?
All these replays being in slow motion is very appropriate.
That was full speed
that wasnt slow motion
so what was the point of Roman beating Taker at ‘Mania
HHH showing that anything Roman can do, Trips can do in a more convoluted and expensive manner.
This feud needs somebody getting their brains screwed out again
Went to take a piss & this video recap is still going on
When the monkey’s in the truck can’t make your match look like it was worth watching…that’s bad dude.
You weren’t sold by the brutality of a still image showing Hunter about to gently tap Undertaker with his hand wrapped around a sledgehammer? Kids today are so desensitized to violence.