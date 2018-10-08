WWE Network

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:

In their final clash at WWE Super Show-Down, Triple H took down The Undertaker, but The Deadman and his brother Kane refused to be gracious in defeat. We witnessed The Game and The Phenom’s final battle, but is there unfinished business ahead? (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. Make sure you’ve read the Best and Worst of WWE Super Show-Down, because it looks like most of tonight’s show revolves around it.

2. Super Show-Down rematches include The Shield vs. Strowman, Ziggler, and McIntyre, and the Bella Twins and Ronda Rousey vs. the Riott Squad. Easy jokes about Brie Bella missing her cue to turn on Ronda and them having to do it over again tonight.

3. Trish Stratus returns to Raw, hopefully with something better to do this time out than shade Elias.

4. “Cena & Lashley forge powerful alliance Down Under.” Now that we’re Up Over, Cena and his business haircut have something better to do.

5. Triple H and Shawn Michaels will respond to the Undertaker and Kane’s Heinous Assault® at WWE Super Show-Down, and we’ll probably end up with a tag team match for Saudi Arabia. A tag team match for the last time ever.

As always, +1 your favorite comments from tonight’s open thread and we’ll include 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Raw report. Enjoy the show!