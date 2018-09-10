WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 9/10/18

Tonight on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:
In an action-packed edition of Monday Night Raw, emanating live from New Orleans, Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey teams up with longtime friend Natalya to battle Alexa Bliss and her nefarious accomplice, Alicia Fox. Also on Raw, Triple H returns to respond to The Undertaker’s chilling message last Monday night, and WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley returns to commemorate the 20th anniversary of his historic (and infamous) Hell in a Cell Match. (via WWE.com)
Our five-point preview:
1. Hell in a Cell is this weekend. No, seriously!
2. Mick Foley will return to get yelled at by Triple H a bunch (pictured) and Trips will try not to mention several times that Foley is a way more important and memorable rivalry for the Undertaker, no matter how many corporate-approved listicles they make saying otherwise
3. Alicia Fox is blonde now, which joins “crazy” and “owns some sailor clothes” on her list of character traits.
4. Will Kevin Owens explain why he decided to quit the company, not actually quit the company, then help Braun Strowman — the guy who terrorized him all summer and threw him off a cage — beat up The Shield, per the orders of Baron Corbin of all people?
5. Followup, will any part of Raw make sense this week? Fingers crossed!
As always, +1 your favorite comments from tonight's open thread and we'll include 10 of the best in tomorrow's Best and Worst of Raw column.
Or as Noam Dar puts it: Alicia Blawwwwwwwwwwwnde
So does Constable Corbin have a PO for the Shield now that they’ve been officially charged? If so that’s bad news for Reigns if he has to pee in a cup.
HHH vs. Undertaker is like the Hartford Whalers vs. Minnesota North Stars. Both sides aren’t around anymore, but they did compete together a few times in the past (though not memorably).
3. Alicia Fox Blonde+Sailor Outfit= Sailor Moon Foxy Edition!
I heartily approve this, although she’d probably end up being named Sailor Northern Lights.
I am excited Renee got bumped up full-time, but it sucks her first main episode is going to be mostly Trips/Foley, Ronda/Natty, a bit of Shield shenanigans and a tag match that means nothing. Like, last week was a holiday and tonight is double Monday night football and a go home show. This thread is definitely more exciting than enjoying the Jets fail though.
Jets/Lions. The Steelers/Browns of tonight’s games
Watch yourself, @Dave M J, or Stafford will only get sacked 3 times instead of 5. (Go Lions)
If by Jets, you mean Lions, then yes.
Trying to weigh which of the three choices is less torture:
-Lions getting blown up by Sam Darnold because Lions
-Verlander bringing righteous fury down on the Tigers after they blasted him in their last game in Houston
-RAW
Probably the Tigers since they’re already out of it anyway.
In happier, more fun wrestling news, Ricochet became an honorary War Raider at the NXT show in Royal Oak last night, and that show was awesome.
Carmella’s instagram is pretty damn hot today. Hopefully that isn’t the best thing I have to say about WWE tonight. I’m staying optimistic but….
They are so totally phoning this episode in.
@Endy_Mion Well said!
@FunkyWarmMedina knowing Vince, he uses messenger pigeons. Just because he enjoys shitting over everyone.
Not even bothering to phone it in, they text it now.
Things that apply to Raw every week!