WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 9/10/18

YouTube

Tonight on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:

In an action-packed edition of Monday Night Raw, emanating live from New Orleans, Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey teams up with longtime friend Natalya to battle Alexa Bliss and her nefarious accomplice, Alicia Fox. Also on Raw, Triple H returns to respond to The Undertaker’s chilling message last Monday night, and WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley returns to commemorate the 20th anniversary of his historic (and infamous) Hell in a Cell Match. (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. Hell in a Cell is this weekend. No, seriously!

2. Mick Foley will return to get yelled at by Triple H a bunch (pictured) and Trips will try not to mention several times that Foley is a way more important and memorable rivalry for the Undertaker, no matter how many corporate-approved listicles they make saying otherwise

3. Alicia Fox is blonde now, which joins “crazy” and “owns some sailor clothes” on her list of character traits.

4. Will Kevin Owens explain why he decided to quit the company, not actually quit the company, then help Braun Strowman — the guy who terrorized him all summer and threw him off a cage — beat up The Shield, per the orders of Baron Corbin of all people?

5. Followup, will any part of Raw make sense this week? Fingers crossed!

As always, +1 your favorite comments from tonight’s open thread and we’ll include 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Raw column. Enjoy the show!