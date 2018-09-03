WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 9/3/18

WWE

Tonight, on the Labor Day edition of a WWE Raw nobody will watch open discussion thread:

Twin Magic is back! Live on Raw, Nikki & Brie Bella hit the ring to take on The Riott Squad in tag team action. Also on Raw, The Revival challenge The B-Team for the Raw Tag Team Championship, and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels returns to weigh in on the final bout between Triple H and The Undertaker at WWE Super Show-Down! (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. The selling point of this episode is that the Bella Twins are back, so if that’s a thing you like, have fun.

2. Also on the episode: Shawn Michaels returns to probably end up special guest referee for Triple H vs. Undertaker. Then somebody will probably add Hell in a Cell next week, and “end of an era again, sorry” the next week.

3. Another big name is rumored to make an appearance tonight, so don’t be surprised if shit gets spooky.

4. It’s a holiday Raw, so expect the rest of the show to look a lot like stuff they’ve done the past two weeks.

5. So … a normal Raw.

As always, +1 your favorite comments from tonight’s open thread and we’ll include 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Raw column. Enjoy your holiday, and the show, probably!