WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 9/3/18

Tonight, on the Labor Day edition of a WWE Raw nobody will watch open discussion thread:
Twin Magic is back! Live on Raw, Nikki & Brie Bella hit the ring to take on The Riott Squad in tag team action. Also on Raw, The Revival challenge The B-Team for the Raw Tag Team Championship, and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels returns to weigh in on the final bout between Triple H and The Undertaker at WWE Super Show-Down! (via WWE.com)
Our five-point preview:
1. The selling point of this episode is that the Bella Twins are back, so if that’s a thing you like, have fun.
2. Also on the episode: Shawn Michaels returns to probably end up special guest referee for Triple H vs. Undertaker. Then somebody will probably add Hell in a Cell next week, and “end of an era again, sorry” the next week.
3. Another big name is rumored to make an appearance tonight, so don’t be surprised if shit gets spooky.
4. It’s a holiday Raw, so expect the rest of the show to look a lot like stuff they’ve done the past two weeks.
5. So … a normal Raw.
As always, +1 your favorite comments from tonight’s open thread and we’ll include 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Raw column. Enjoy your holiday, and the show, probably!
That’s the thing HBK, you guys always talk about “last time ever”, but never really follow through
I kinda hate Shawn Michaels now. High school me would be so disappointed.
that’s not totally how it works shawn
Aiden English sounds exactly like Shawn Michaels.
Shawn: “I want nothing to do with this fued, so I’ll blow my time talking about other shit.”
Triple H’s arm got tired, so he sent Shawn Michaels out here to jerk him off.
@Smooth Jimmy Apollo – But it rubbed Triple H oh so right.
+1 but this rubbed me the wrong way
HBK: Who’s your daddy? No, seriously, tell me, last time I was in Colombus I wasn’t a born again Christian yet and it was a long weekend.
How many pornstars are more convincing than the Bellas at having conversation? I’d be willingly to bet it’s above 2/3
Kinda feel like AoP could use a woman’s touch, I’d Mandy Rose or Sonya Deville busty? Like they’re such after thoughts on Smackdown they could hang with these guys maybe even have AoP and The Riott Squad stable it up idk 😨
“busty”
The smiley face is what you focused on?
Blerg wrong emoji
To paraphrase Madeline Albright, there’s a special place in hell for Bellas who don’t support other women.
Ronda should’ve asked Brie if she was training to be a stunt woman after her match earlier & I would’ve bought all her shirts
Whomever came with the idea of giving AOP a manager deserves a raise.
I’m glad Shawn can still get down there into that pose.
So we’ve been pretty spilt on Ronda around these parts
I think I hate her now
(All due respect) You never should have liked her. You knew what she represented.
No one should have liked her.
Brie: “Ronda, let me teach you how to do the suicide dive.”
“If you need any training partners, we’re your girls”
Rousey: “I can injure myself just fine, thank you.”
so Ronda was the inspiration for the Bellas coming back
I thought they wanted her to be a face
If this leads to TJP whining about title shots to Drake, he sicks the Authors on him, and they beat TJP to a bloody pulp, it’ll make this even sweeter and more wonderful.
That would be awesome. If Drake got some muscle to back him up on 205 live so Buddy Murphy finally has someone to hold him back from killing everyone. Though Murphy hossing it up against AoP would be dope.
If 205 lbs. is for the in-ring talent only, I will happily allow the Authors of Pain to develop in vignettes as Maverick’s straight men/murder weapons on Tuesdays.
Is this Rousey/Nattie/Bellas bit a Snickers commercial or actually part of the show?
Wait…the Bella Twins are speaking naturally. Are they actually only capable of normal speech, when they’re twin talking and completing each other’s sentences?
Damn, this entire group in the locker room needs a Paul Heyman and STAT.
“Yo sure going to be the greatest women’s champion of
All time”
Ffffffffuuuuuck offffffffffff
There’s nobody here like you in WWE, Ronda. Now that Lesnar’s gone anyway
Bellas just figuratively pie faced Natty and stole her best friend
Harry that comment about Drake being Paul Ellering’s timelord regen still has me rolling. I want to see him rolling to the next show in a Tardis that can fit AoP in there cause it is much larger on the inside.
Vince: Hunter, I hear this All In gimmick is getting pretty good reviews?
HHH: Yeah, they put on a good show.
Vince: Well let’s show them how to put on a good show!
HHH: (clearly excited) Yeah!
Vince: Vince McMahon style!
(HHH’s face falls)
HHH: You raised my hopes and dashed them quite expertly, sir.
+1
These Schick commercials literally make no sense.
does drake realize he now has no leg to stand on when dealing with Lio or Buddy or Drew Gulak or Hideo
Have we entered the darkest WWE timeline?
We’ve been in it since the House of Horrors.
You know what: I’m done with this fucking dog pile of an episode. Watching Brie mega botch twice made this much worth it, but that good will is spent and in the red.
See you guys tomorrow.
You’re missing HBK.
Right now, the only thing that would save this is Bayley proposing to Sasha Banks…
…a match at Evolution I mean! Not marriage, definitely not that! I’m not Kurt Angle here!
But… but what about Corbin/Balor part 5?
Yeah I doubt anything else is gonna top Drake and AoP teaming together. End on a good note @FeltLuke
(somewhere off the Zihuatanejo)
Andy: “The drug gangs are starting to disturb our customers. We may have to hire some protection.”
Red: “I may have three people in mind.”
*coast of Zihuatanejo
We need an EDIT button.
The ever-dominant AOP are, uh… e-equally dominant now with Drake Maverick as their manager!
I vote we rename their finish the “Lateral Move.”
I like Pivot better. [www.youtube.com]
WWE is “ALL IN”…at forcing this HHH/Undertaker feud down our throats.
Shitty continuity DDP not mentioning Michelle McCool
That what he stalking about. I mean, he’s talking about.
When is this stupid show so I know not to watch
I’m pretty sure they just tried to kill those guys and succeeded
I have no idea what any of that was but it might be my favorite thing of the last 5 years.
I love it too.
AOP has one of the best General Managers in the company’s history as their manager, and just put them in the tag title hunt.
Dolph should take that as peer reviewed scientific proof, that God Hates Him.
+1
*Gable & Roode in the back*
“So… retire at 1-0?”
“Sounds good”
+1
+1
+1
Bo Dallas is the only man I’ll ever love and I love The B-Team but to 86 the weird delayed handoff to The Revival seems really cunty like it’s a huge middle finger to The Tag Team division and demoralizing to not ever give The Revival a nibble. Granted Zig & Mark Morrison are legit but it feels like exhibit W as to why I want Velveteen z& Cross in NxT for a long time.
From EC3 to AOP: the Drake Maverick Story
They’re murdering these guys.
So we have uber babyface GM Drake Maverick being the manager for heel ass Hosses, AOP?
do the writers even give a fuck anymore
It’s like the more you pay attention to this show, the more it punishes you
I don’t know why, but it works for me. Drake can be two things, he’s a caring and considerate GM on 205 live, but lets loose with his hoss buddies on Raw
No, no no no. It is AUTHORS OF PAIN, not a.o.p.
You’ve gone to damn far, Vince.
Why is the WWE version of Rock star Spud the manager of The Authors Of Pain? Why was Paul Ellering’s name not in my first question?
I hope Baron Corbin tries to pick on Drake again like he did at Summerslam and then gets broken in half by the AoP
hey uuuh… are they just caled AoP now cuz that doesn’t mean anything
Naughty by Nature: “You down with AOP?”
Crowd: “We’re unsure, what does that stand for?”
Sorry Dana Brooke, but there’s a new best looking manager on Raw
A.O.P. known to their opponents as “A.OH GOD!!!”
Super Collider?
I barely know her.
+1 Akam? Damn near killed him!
HahahahahahHa +1
+1