WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 9/24/18

WWE Raw

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:

During a chaotic Universal Title Match main event between Roman Reigns and Baron Corbin, The Shield held strong against the trio of Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre. With WWE Super Show-Down around the corner, can The Hounds of Justice keep their attackers off their backs? Raw airs live Monday at 8/7 C on USA Network. (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. We’re simultaneously building to WWE Super Show-Down in Australia, WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, and WWE Evolution all in the span of about a month, so forgive me if I get them mixed up. Shawn Michaels will return to face Jillian Hall at Evolution!

2. Is this the week Bobby Roode turns on Chad Gable? Probably!

3. Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler defend the Raw Tag Team Championship against The Revival, and if there’s any time we could use The Shield running in and costing them a match, it’s here. I’d love it if the Rev just destroyed them, but I’ve gotta work with reality.

4. Bobby Lashley and Elias are feuding again! Hooray! Question mark?

5. Brie Bella will face Ruby Riott, which should be a total squash, and probably will be, but in the wrong direction.

As always, +1 your favorite comments from tonight’s open thread and we’ll include 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Raw report. Enjoy the show!