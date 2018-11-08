WWE Raw Just Got A Little Bit Shorter, Thank Goodness

WWE Raw

Watching three hours and fifteen minutes of Raw every week has felt like a chore recently, but a report from Fightful comes bearing good news: at least you won’t have to wait until 11:04 for the main event promo segment to start anymore.

According to Sean Ross Sapp, the random 15-minute overrun that Raw’s had since the heyday of the Monday Night Wars — when it was there to fuel excitement and keep viewers interested in Raw instead of Nitro — is no more. Finally, we can get straight to an all-new episode of Chrisley Knows Best!

Fightful.com has learned that WWE Monday Night Raw has a hard “out” time of 11 PM EST, as opposed to the soft end time that they’ve enjoyed since the 1990s. We’re told this will begin with next Monday’s edition of Raw, and will continue for the foreseeable future. This is already the case for WWE Smackdown Live on Tuesday Nights.

It’s mentioned that the death of the overrun was, “likely a USA Network call,” so if anyone can find the name of the USA Network exec who made the call, we’d like to send them an Edible Arrangement. It’s been almost two decades now of “don’t tune into Nitro” content lingering at the end of shows with no Nitro tune to, so maybe the loss of buffer time will force Raw to tighten up.