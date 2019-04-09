It certainly seems that Dean Ambrose really is done with WWE. He didn’t have a match at WrestleMania, and his advertised “final match” on Raw last night didn’t even happen. He just got beaten up by his would-be opponent Bobby Lashley, after Lashley made a rude comment about Dean’s wife. That would be no way to send off a beloved figure of WWE’s last few years, however, especially in front of the smarky (if easily distracted) Brooklyn Raw-after-WrestleMania crowd. So after the show went off the air, new WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins was joined in the ring by Roman Reigns, who hadn’t appeared on Raw. The two of them then welcomed Ambrose, who spoke genuinely about his time with the Shield. The three did their fistbump pose one more time for a very excited audience. Fortunately while it didn’t air on USA, you can still watch the whole segment:
The Shield United One Last Time After Raw Went Off The Air
Elle Collins 04.09.19 51 mins ago
