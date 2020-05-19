After two weeks with record-low audiences, Raw broke out of its slump last Monday, gaining more viewers the night after Money In The Bank. However, that increase didn’t become a trend. According to data from Showbuzz Daily, fewer people tuned in to Raw this week, and the episode drew the program’s second-smallest live cable audience in its history.

This week’s Raw, which featured a brand-to-brand invitational match between Drew McIntyre and King Corbin, the return of Kevin Owens, and a kickass recorder performance by Kairi Sane, was viewed by an average of 1.76 million people over its three-hour run time. The first hour was viewed by 1.82 million people, the second by 1.81, and the third by 1.64.