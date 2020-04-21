WWE Raw Results 4/20/20

– Drew McIntyre gave a promo about the meaning of the WWE Championship and what it’s like to hold it. He said that he’d decided not to make Seth Rollins jump through any hoops, and will fight him for the Title at Money in the Bank. Andrade sneak-attacked McIntyre, but ate two consecutive Claymores for his trouble.

Tonight's episode featured Drew McIntyre vs. Angel Garza and three men's Money In The Bank qualifying matches.

1. Aleister Black defeated Austin Theory in a Money in the Bank Qualifying Match. Black pinned Theory after hitting the Black Mass. After the match, he was interviewed about how he’ll win Money in the Bank match even though he doesn’t know much about corporate life, but each floor of WWE Headquarters will be hell for his opponents.

– Shayna Baszler is interviewed about breaking Sarah Logan’s arm last week. She doesn’t think she went too far.

2. Shayna Baszler defeated Indi Hartwell by referee stoppage after Shayna stomped Indi’s arm. Afterward Shayna continued beating up Hartwell, ultimately putting her arm through a ladder and then kicking it.

3. Cedric Alexander and Ricochet defeated Brendan Vink and Shane Thorne. Alexander pinned Thorne after a Lumbar Check.

– Asuka and Kairi Sane had a backstage interview about Sane’s rematch with Nia Jax. Asuka said that tonight, nobody would be ready for Kairi.

– In the gym, Bobby Lashley said he was going to demonstrate how easily he can flip a tractor tire. Lana said that if you’re jealous now, just wait until you see him in action.

4. Nia Jax defeated Kairi Sane. Nia hit the Annihilator for the pin.

– Seth Rollins cut a promo about how he and Drew McIntyre have a lot in common, but Seth’s a proven leader, which Drew is not. He accepted the WWE Championship match for Money in the Bank, because the WWE Universe needs a leader.

– There was a short video clip of the Viking Riders driving in an SUV together.

– MVP cut a promo, putting Apollo Crews over as a gifted athlete, but saying he’ll bet Crews because of his experience.

5. Apollo Crews defeated MVP in a Money in the Bank Qualifying Match. Crews hit the Blue Thunder Driver to pin MVP.

– In a backstage interview, Ruby Riott said she was the one who did all the work in the Riott Squad.