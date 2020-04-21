WWE Raw Results 4/20/20

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for April 20, 2020. Tonight’s episode featured Drew McIntyre vs. Angel Garza and three men’s Money In The Bank qualifying matches. Make sure to come back here tomorrow for the full Best and Worst of Raw review.
WWE Raw results:
– Drew McIntyre gave a promo about the meaning of the WWE Championship and what it’s like to hold it. He said that he’d decided not to make Seth Rollins jump through any hoops, and will fight him for the Title at Money in the Bank. Andrade sneak-attacked McIntyre, but ate two consecutive Claymores for his trouble.
1. Aleister Black defeated Austin Theory in a Money in the Bank Qualifying Match. Black pinned Theory after hitting the Black Mass. After the match, he was interviewed about how he’ll win Money in the Bank match even though he doesn’t know much about corporate life, but each floor of WWE Headquarters will be hell for his opponents.
– Shayna Baszler is interviewed about breaking Sarah Logan’s arm last week. She doesn’t think she went too far.
2. Shayna Baszler defeated Indi Hartwell by referee stoppage after Shayna stomped Indi’s arm. Afterward Shayna continued beating up Hartwell, ultimately putting her arm through a ladder and then kicking it.
3. Cedric Alexander and Ricochet defeated Brendan Vink and Shane Thorne. Alexander pinned Thorne after a Lumbar Check.
– Asuka and Kairi Sane had a backstage interview about Sane’s rematch with Nia Jax. Asuka said that tonight, nobody would be ready for Kairi.
– In the gym, Bobby Lashley said he was going to demonstrate how easily he can flip a tractor tire. Lana said that if you’re jealous now, just wait until you see him in action.
4. Nia Jax defeated Kairi Sane. Nia hit the Annihilator for the pin.
– Seth Rollins cut a promo about how he and Drew McIntyre have a lot in common, but Seth’s a proven leader, which Drew is not. He accepted the WWE Championship match for Money in the Bank, because the WWE Universe needs a leader.
– There was a short video clip of the Viking Riders driving in an SUV together.
– MVP cut a promo, putting Apollo Crews over as a gifted athlete, but saying he’ll bet Crews because of his experience.
5. Apollo Crews defeated MVP in a Money in the Bank Qualifying Match. Crews hit the Blue Thunder Driver to pin MVP.
– In a backstage interview, Ruby Riott said she was the one who did all the work in the Riott Squad.
6. Liv Morgan defeated Ruby Riott. Liv pinned Ruby after hitting a Flatliner.
– Back in the gym, Bobby Lashley was all warmed up to flip the tire. Lana called him hot, and then Lashley flipped the tire. Then he revealed an even bigger tire, and said that nobody but him could flip that one.
7. Rey Mysterio defeated Murphy in a Money in the Bank Qualifying Match. Mysterio pinned Murphy after a falling splash.
– Zelina Vega and Angel Garza had a backstage interview where Vega was upset about Drew McIntyre attacking Almas again when he was already hurt, and added that it would be a shame if Drew didn’t make it to Money in the Bank.
8. Charlotte Flair defeated Kayden Carter. Carter tapped out to the Figure 8.
– In the gym, Bobby Lashley finally flipped the bigger tire, which took him several tries. Lana ran in and fawned over him.
9. Andrade defeated Akira Tozawa. Andrade hit the hammerlock DDT off the top turnbuckle to pin Tozawa.
– The Street Profits entered and danced with Byron Saxton. After the commercial, Montez Ford introduced Bianca Belair and he and Dawkins joined commentary for Bianca’s match, but all they did was cheer for her.
10. Bianca Belair defeated Santana Garrett. Belair pinned her after a K.O.D.
11. Drew McIntyre defeated Angel Garza. After taking out Austin Theory and Andrade at ringside, Drew hit the Claymore to pin Garza. After the match he hit Garza with a second Claymore to make a point to Zelina Vega. Austin Theory got in the ring, and Drew Claymored him too.