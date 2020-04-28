WWE Raw Results 4/27/20

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for April 27, 2020. This week’s episode featured a contract signing between Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins, a United States Championship match , and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Raw column.

1. Apollo Crews, Aleister Black, and Rey Mysterio defeated Andrade, Angel Garza, and Austin Theory. This was set up via a show-opening MVP interview segment. Crews pinned Andrade with a powerbomb. Backstage, Crews slapped Andrade in the face and challenged him to a United States Championship match for later in the show.

– The advertised Nia Jax vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Asuka match ended before it began when Jax hit both women with ladders. When asked about this backstage, Jax said she does whatever she wants and screamed at Charly Caruso.

2. Bobby Lashley defeated Denzel DeJournette with a spear.

3. Liv Morgan defeated Ruby Riott with her finisher, now called “Oblivion.” After the match, Morgan was interviewed and said she has many chapters in her career left, and will figure it out (?).

4. Jinder Mahal defeated Akira Tozawa. Jinder’s won his return to Raw by pinfall with the Khallas.

5. United States Championship Match: Andrade (c) defeated Apollo Crews by ref stoppage when Crews appeared to blow out his knee on a frog splash. Later in the show, Crews left on crutches, crying.

– The Viking Raiders and Street Profits exchanged words in a pair of promos. That match happens next week.