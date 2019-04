WWE Raw

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for April 29, 2019. The show featured announcements for Money in the Bank, Samoa Joe vs. Rey Mysterio, and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Raw column.

WWE Raw Results:

– The show opened with Alexa Bliss announcing the Raw Money in the Bank ladder match entrants: Braun Strowman, Ricochet, Baron Corbin, and Drew McIntyre. They argued, leading to a tag team match.