WWE Raw Results 8/12/19

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for August 12, 2019. The post-SummerSlam edition of Raw featured a champion vs. champion main event, the announcement of the return of the King of the Ring tournament, and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Raw column.

WWE Raw Results:

– Raw opened with Seth Rollins cutting a promo about defeating Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship at SummerSlam. Rollins was interrupted by The O.C. and challenged to a match by AJ Styles, which he accepted for later in the night.



1. Samoa Joe defeated Sami Zayn. This happened because Joe overheard Zayn talking trash about him to the Street Profits. Joe won by submission with the Coquina Clutch, and cut a post-match promo about how while he forgives Roman Reigns, he doesn’t forgive any of the people.

– The King of the Ring tournament will return next week on Raw.

2. The Miz defeated Dolph Ziggler. Ziggler pretended he wasn’t medically cleared to compete, and then attacked Miz anyway. Miz won by submission with the figure-four. After the match, Ziggler screamed into a microphone about how Miz wasn’t man enough to challenge him at SummerSlam. Miz returned to the ring and dropped Ziggler with a Skull-crushing Finale.

– Becky Lynch cut a backstage promo about how she won’t rest until all of her challengers are dealt with.

3. Ricochet defeated Elias. This started with Ricochet interrupting Elias’ musical performance, as per usual. Ricochet won an awkward match with a sunset flip from the top rope, despite Elias’ shoulder being up.

4. 2-out-of-3 Falls Match: Andrade defeated Rey Mysterio. Andrade won the first fall with help from Zelina Vega holding his legs to keep Rey down for a pinfall. He won the second fall, and the match, by getting his knees up to block a splash, and hitting a Hammerlock DDT. Later in a backstage segment, Mysterio seemed distraught about not knowing what’s next for his career.

– Stone Cold Steve Austin skyped in to give his opinions on Seth Rollins and advertise his new show, Straight Up Steve Austin.

5. Drew McIntyre defeated Cedric Alexander. McIntyre won a competitive match with a Claymore Kick.

6. Robert Roode defeated No Way Jose in a short match with the Glorious DDT.

7. The Revival vs. Lucha House Party ended in a no contest (?) when the 24/7 Division ran into the ring. The Revival hit a Hart Attack on Truth and pinned him to become the co-champions. Kalisto hit Scott Dawson with Salida del Sol, but Dash Wilder pulled him out of the ring. Carmella pulled Truth on top of Dawson to regain the championship. Everyone chased Truth and Carmella to the back, but they snuck away. Backstage, Elias snuck up on Truth, hit him in the back with a guitar, and won the championship.

– Natalya came to the ring to cut a promo about how her arm is injured, and how she’ll face Becky Lynch again soon. As she began to talk about how it’d been a year since the passing of her father, SASHA BANKS returned and interrupted her, initially hugging her before attacking her. Sasha removed her purple wig to reveal blue hair and assaulted Nattie, until Becky Lynch made the save. Banks then beat down Lynch. Watch all of this here.



8. The Viking Raiders defeated jobbers again.

9. Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross (c) defeated The Kabuki Warriors. Asuka chased Bliss to the floor and tried to kick her, but Bliss ducked, and Asuka kicked the ring post. With Asuka down, Cross was able to hit a swinging neckbreaker on Kairi Sane. Bliss tagged in and hit Twisted Bliss to win the match.

10. Seth Rollins defeated AJ Styles by disqualification. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson were ejected for interfering, but ran into the ring and attacked Rollins anyway. The O.C. attacked Rollins until Ricochet made the save, but he was quickly hit with a Boot of Doom™ and tossed out of the ring. Braun Strowman then made the save, single-handedly taking out The O.C. Strowman powerslammed Styles and then presented the Universal Championship to Rollins to end the show.