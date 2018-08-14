WWE Raw Results 8/13/18

WWE Raw

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for August 13, 2018. The final Raw before SummerSlam featured an appearance from Brock Lesnar, a triple threat match for the Raw Tag Team Championship, and more. Be back here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Raw column.

WWE Raw Results

1. Ember Moon defeated Alexa Bliss by disqualification when Alicia Fox “interfered.” She didn’t actually do anything, but the match ended. Ronda Rousey beat up Fox again. This was prefaced by a segment in which Bliss revealed Baron Corbin is allowing her to bring out her own security team.

2. Constable Corbin defeated Tyler Breeze. Corbin announced that he was choosing opponents for himself and for Finn Bálor tonight. Corbin chose Breeze, who he pinned after a Deep Six.

3. Braun Strowman and Finn Bálor defeated Jinder Mahal and Kevin Owens. Corbin announced a handicap match, but Kurt Angle added Strowman to make it a tag team match. Strowman pinned Mahal after a powerslam. After the match, Corbin attacked Bálor.