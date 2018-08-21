WWE Raw Results 8/20/18

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for August 20, 2018. The first Raw after SummerSlam featured Roman Reigns defending the WWE Universal title against Finn Bálor, Ronda Rousey’s WWE Raw Women’s Championship celebration and more. Be back here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Raw column.
WWE Raw Results
— Roman Reigns kicked off the show with the WWE Universal Championship belt. Reigns said he’d defend the title against Finn Bálor on Raw. After Bálor greeted Reigns, Constable Corbin interrupted the showdown and said he wanted a rematch with Bálor. Kurt Angle hit the stage and announced Reigns-Bálor for the Universal title and Corbin-Bobby Lashley.
Ugh
So, The Shield are heels again? Fantastic!
They didn’t turn heel
They jumped a guy who announced earlier in the show that he would cash in on whoever won (which is more honorable than 98% of MitB winners) and put him through a table before he could get his title match 1 on 1. How is that anything but a heel act?
But, they’re the Hounds of Justice! Surely you can’t be a heel with that nickname.
So did The Shield turn heel or…? Judging from what I heard on TV the live crowd didn’t seem all that enthused about it until they bumped fists.
No
You’re telling me they triple teamed a dude who did the right thing and announced his cash in ahead of time? How the hell is that not a heel thing to do? Seriously?
Authors of Pain and Braun? Or is that too OP even for the Shield?
Braun, Bray, and somebody. The shield surrounds Braun. Blehk! Everyone is happy. I’d love it if Finn could get a Club but it’s just not happening methinks.
Main event next week Shield v mcintyre, Ziggy and Ferg with a Stroman run in.
So did they nuke the MitB contract? Or did Sheild crush Braun before an official match started? Because the title and text of that segment in the results are contradictory.
It was announced as a match but its unclear if that cost him the cash in.
Shield came out before Roman got to his feet so the match never started
They said the bell never rang, so I think he’s good.
The ending was confusing….in hindsight but it was great in the moment. Braun was pretty heelish. Sure, he announced that he would challenge the winner after the match, but he was still going to do it AFTER the match. And then he cheapshotted Reigns before turning over the briefcase, that summoned the Shield. If Dean and Seth only attack to keep Braun from cashing in after Roman has finished another match, they’re not really being heels.