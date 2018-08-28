WWE Raw Results 8/27/18

WWE Raw

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for August 27, 2018. The show featured the announcement of a big main event for Hell in a Cell, as well as a tag team main event for Raw itself. Make sure you’re back here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Raw column.

WWE Raw Results:

– Braun Strowman promised to not cash in his Money in the Bank contract until Hell in a Cell if Roman Reigns would meet him inside the Cell, and Reigns agreed. Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre challenged them to a tag match, and Baron Corbin made it official. This took 15 minutes.

1. Baron Corbin defeated Finn Bálor. Corbin initially lost the match by disqualification after using a steel chair, but announced that he forgot to mention the match was no disqualification, and had it restarted. He then won quickly with another chair shot and End of Days.

2. Sasha Banks defeated Dana Brooke by submission with the Banks Statement.

3. Intercontinental Championship Match: Seth Rollins (c) defeated Kevin Owens. Rollins issued an open challenge, which was answered by Owens. Owens missed a moonsault, leaving him open for a Curb Stomp. After the match, Owens “quit.”