Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for June 25, 2018, featuring an Intercontinental Championship rematch and some stage-setting for Extreme Rules. Be back here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Raw column.

WWE Raw Results:

– Bobby Lashley and Roman Reigns argued about who should face Brock Lesnar at Extreme Rules. Kurt Angle told them the deal with Brock fell through, and that he wouldn’t be on the card at all. Lashley and Reigns tried to fight each other, but just like last week were interrupted by The Revival.

1. The Revival defeated Bobby Lashley and Roman Reigns. Lashley and Reigns couldn’t get along, and the miscommunication distracted Reigns enough that he was rolled up by Dash Wilder and lost the match.

2. Curtis Axel defeated Matt Hardy. Axel and Bo Dallas dressed as Hardy and Bray Wyatt again for a pre-match promo. Axel won when he fell on top of Hardy during a botched superplex.

– Alicia Fox returned from injury via backstage cameo.

3. The Authors Of Pain defeated Rich and Rex Gibson. The Gibsons were very much enhancement talent. After the match, Titus Worldwide made the save for the jobbers.

