WWE Raw Results 12/10/18

WWE Raw

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for December 10, 2018. The show featured a TLC match for the Intercontinental Championship between Baron Corbin and Seth Rollins, and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Raw column.

WWE Raw Results:

– The show opened with Seth Rollins basically reading a Best and Worst of Raw column out-loud to Baron Corbin, criticizing him for Raw’s bad reviews and ratings. He coaxed Corbin into agreeing to face him in a TLC match, and Corbin agreed, as long as the Intercontinental Championship was on the line.

1. Handicap Match for the Raw Tag Team Championship: Bobby Roode and Chad Gable defeated AOP (c) and Drake Maverick. Roode and Gable now have matching robes and gear. Roode pinned Maverick, who is not one of the Tag Team Champions, to win the Tag Team Championship.

– Natalya said she was dedicating her tables match with Ruby Riott at TLC to her dad, Jim Neidhart. Ruby showed up and taunted Natalya with a table with a Fathead of Jim Neidhart pasted on it.