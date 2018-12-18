WWE Raw Results 12/17/18

WWE Raw

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for December 17, 2018. The “new era of Raw” featured an appearance by Vince McMahon, a gauntlet match to name a new number one contender to Ronda Rousey’s Raw Women’s Championship, and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Raw column.

WWE Raw Results:

– The show opened with Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon, Triple H, and Shane McMahon announcing that they’ve “done a bad job lately,” and will now be running WWE themselves (?). They said they’d be listening to the fans more, and declared the fans as the new “authority.” Baron Corbin showed up to beg for his job back, so they put him in a no disqualification handicap match against half a dozen people. It’s a new Raw!

1. Kurt Angle (with Apollo Crews, Bobby Roode, and Chad Gable) (and Heath Slater as the guest referee) defeated Baron Corbin. Everyone attacked Corbin with chairs again, hit a bunch of signature moves on him, and Angle pinned him after an Angle Slam. Corbin is now no longer an authority figure.

2. Finn Bálor vs. Dolph Ziggler was a no contest when Drew McIntyre interfered and attacked both men.

3. Intercontinental Championship Match: Dean Ambrose (c) defeated Tyler Breeze. This was an open challenge. Ambrose won with Dirty Deeds. After the match, Seth Rollins (dressed as one of Ambrose’s gas mask entrance henchmen) attacked Ambrose.