WWE Raw Results 12/17/18

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for December 17, 2018. The “new era of Raw” featured an appearance by Vince McMahon, a gauntlet match to name a new number one contender to Ronda Rousey’s Raw Women’s Championship, and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Raw column.
WWE Raw Results:
– The show opened with Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon, Triple H, and Shane McMahon announcing that they’ve “done a bad job lately,” and will now be running WWE themselves (?). They said they’d be listening to the fans more, and declared the fans as the new “authority.” Baron Corbin showed up to beg for his job back, so they put him in a no disqualification handicap match against half a dozen people. It’s a new Raw!
1. Kurt Angle (with Apollo Crews, Bobby Roode, and Chad Gable) (and Heath Slater as the guest referee) defeated Baron Corbin. Everyone attacked Corbin with chairs again, hit a bunch of signature moves on him, and Angle pinned him after an Angle Slam. Corbin is now no longer an authority figure.
2. Finn Bálor vs. Dolph Ziggler was a no contest when Drew McIntyre interfered and attacked both men.
3. Intercontinental Championship Match: Dean Ambrose (c) defeated Tyler Breeze. This was an open challenge. Ambrose won with Dirty Deeds. After the match, Seth Rollins (dressed as one of Ambrose’s gas mask entrance henchmen) attacked Ambrose.
Sounds as shit as usual!
…….. Yep
If Sasha Banks can’t get anything exciting out of you, what even is the point?
“Baron Corbin showed up to beg for his job back, so they put him in a no disqualification handicap match against half a dozen people. It’s a new Raw!”
Weren’t you bitching last week that Corbin wasn’t getting comeuppance?
He got that comeuppance last night. This was just a rerun.
Of course Natalya won – why would they ever waste Ronda vs. Sasha on a Christmas Eve Raw that almost no one will watch?
It’s more that we feel bad for the people in Sacramento who just watched Nattie wrestle for 40 minutes, and now have to watch her for another 20.
Seems pretty predictable outside of the NXT call-ups. Would have wished we got a Cross or Evans title run before they hit the main roster. Cause as good as they are, they aren’t likely to beat Asuka or Ronda.
“Steaks and weights, steaks and weights! How do we like those steaks Tuckey!?”
“Sigh…Raw…”