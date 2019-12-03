WWE Raw Results 12/2/19

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for December 2, 2019. The show featured an apology from Seth Rollins, a handicap match between Charlotte Flair and the Kabuki Warriors, and, allegedly, more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Raw column.

– The show opened with Seth Rollins “apologizing” to everyone for what happened on last week’s episode. Kevin Owens interrupted and called the apology “bullshit.” They were interrupted by AOP, who got “what” chants for not speaking in English. Both Rollins and the AOP bailed, and Owens challenged someone to fight him. Lashley answered the challenge.

1. Kevin Owens defeated Bobby Lashley by disqualification when AOP interfered and attacked Owens and dragged him backstage. Lana had police guards at ringside to protect her from Rusev. After the match, Lashley said he had no idea what was going on with AOP, and was then attacked by Rusev. The guards did nothing. When Rusev was gone, Lashley got mad at them for not protecting him. One of them said that they were a “WWE fan” and know Lana has a restraining order against Rusev, but explained that in the state of Tennessee they “do things differently.” They then arrested Lashley for bumping into one of them. Lana slapped a cop for arresting Lashley and was arrested as well.

2. Drew McIntyre defeated Akira Tozawa with the Claymore. After the match, McIntyre called out Randy Orton. Orton and McIntyre bickered about social media until the O.C. interrupted. This led to Styles challenging Orton, and McIntyre leaving the segment. The O.C. attacked Orton 3-on-1 until Ricochet made the save. Humberto Carrillo showed up to make the save for Ricochet, and then Rey Mysterio showed up.

3. Aleister Black defeated Tony Nese with Black Mass. Buddy Murphy watched from backstage and said he’d “calm Aleister Black down.”

4. Andrade defeated Eric Young. Andrade won with a Hammerlock DDT.

– After the match, NASCAR drivers Kyle Busch and Michael Waltrip helped R-Truth hide from the 24/7 division. When he was in the clear, Waltrip revealed a referee shirt, and Busch rolled up Truth to win the championship.

5. Erick Rowan defeated No Way Jose. Members of Jose’s conga line tried to look at Rowan’s mysterious cage, so he attacked them. Rowan pinned Jose with two claw slams.