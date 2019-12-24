WWE Raw Results 12/23/19

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for December 23, 2019. The show featured a United States Championship main event, a six-man tag team match teaming the Viking Raiders with Randy Orton against The O.C., and more. Due to the holidays there won’t be a Best and Worst of Raw column tomorrow, but we’ll make sure to keep up with any pertinent storylines!

1. No Disqualification Match: Kevin Owens defeated Mojo Rawley. Owens won after a powerbomb through a table. After the match, Owens called out Seth Rollins and AOP, who beat him down.

– R-Truth looked for someone in Times Square to light the Dwayne The Rock Johnson Christmas tree. He meant Rockefeller Center. Akira Tozawa showed up and pinned him to win the 24/7 Championship. Later in the show, Tozawa was pinned by a random New York City “Santa Claus.” Eventually Truth pinned Santa to regain the championship.

2. Bobby Lashley defeated Cedric Alexander with a spear. During the match, Lana announced that her wedding to Lashley will take place next week on the December 30 edition of Raw.

3. Drew McIntyre defeated Zack Ryder with a Claymore. After the match, McIntyre also attacked Curt Hawkins. McIntyre cut a promo declaring that 2020 will be the year of Drew McIntyre.

– Becky Lynch challenged Asuka to a one-on-one match. The Kabuki Warriors answered, with Asuka saying she wants to be “Asuka 2 Belts.” Lynch told Asuka to name the time and place, and challenged her in Japanese.

4. Aleister Black defeated Deonn Rusman. Rusman is a Seth Rollins trainee on enhancement duty, and lost to the Black Mass. Buddy Murphy entered for the next match as Black was leaving.

5. Buddy Murphy defeated Joeasa. Joeasa is the “Dirty South Boricua” and in the same indie faction as Rusman. He lost after a Murphy’s Law. After the match, Black and Murphy had a confrontation in the ring, ending with Black knocking out Murphy with Black Mass. Black and Murphy will have a rematch from TLC on next week’s Raw.