WWE Raw Results 12/30/19

— Kevin Owens cut a promo calling out Seth Rollins and the AOP, and talking about how shamefully they treated Rey Mysterio, who KO respects. Seth and the AOP came out, and Seth said KO isn’t seeing the big picture, and that Seth is just doing what needs to be done. They beat down KO, but Samoa Joe came out to make the save. The five brawled until a bunch of security guys came out to pull them apart.

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for December 30, 2019. The show featured a Lana and Bobby Lashley’s wedding, Aleister Black versus Buddy Murphy, and more. Make sure to be here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Raw column.

— In the locker room, Charly Caruso asked Samoa Joe why he got involved. Joe said that Seth Rollins made the choice to get Joe involved. Kevin Owens added that he’s never known anybody else as bad as Joe. Then security arrived to escort Joe and KO out of the building. They complied, but Joe warned the security guys not to touch him.

1. Aleister Black defeated Buddy Murphy. After reversing Murphy’s Law into a nearfall, Black hit two Black Masses in a row for the three-count.

— Backstage, Seth Rollins explained to the AOP that management asked them to leave. He said management will learn their lesson when he leaves and the show is ruined by his absence. Security showed up and the three left on their own.

— Elsewhere, Erick Rowan asked Lana if she didn’t invite him to the wedding by accident, or because she doesn’t like him. Then he held up his covered cage, said “We don’t care!” and screamed before leaving.

2. Erick Rowan defeated Kip Stevens. This was another squash match, which Rowan won with the Iron Claw slam.

— In a dressing room, Lana rubbed herself down while talking aloud to no one about how everyone’s obsessed with her, but she understands because she is too.

— Charlotte Flair announced herself for the Women’s Royal Rumble Match. She acknowledged that everyone already knew she’d be in the match, but then she went on to talk up her many accomplishments. She said that rather than just talking, she’d show everyone why she’s the Queen. She issued an open challenge, and Natalya answered.

3. Charlotte Flair defeated Natalya. The match was briefly interrupted when R-Truth was chased into the arena and around the ring by a bunch of 24/7 Championship contenders. Charlotte got to kick Eric Young in the face before they ran out again. Finally, Natalya tapped out to the Figure Eight.

— Becky Lynch told Chary Caruso that she’ll face Asuka for the Raw Women’s Championship at Royal Rumble. She says her contract is almost up, and she only agreed to negotiate a new one if the powers that be would let her face Asuka.

— Bobby Lashley was seen in his dressing room getting ready for the wedding.

— There was another Liv Morgan video, in which she said that the old her was impulsive but the new her is more methodical.

— The OC came to the ring, and AJ Styles said that Raw is the OC’s show. They showed a clip of their defeat of the Viking Raiders, and then AJ Styles pinning Randy Orton. Karl Anderson talked about how they’re officially the best tag team in the world. Gallows was leading up to challenging the Viking Raiders for the Tag Team Titles, when the Street Profits interrupted. Ford and Dawkins pointed out that they beat the OC in their Raw debut match. Gallows challenged them to get in the ring, and the Street Profits accepted.

4. The Street Profits defeated the OC. AJ was ejected from ringside for interfering. Montez Ford pinned Karl Anderson after a frog splash.

— Lana was shown looking over the wedding flowers.

— The Street Profits celebrated their victory backstage. Montez Ford said that makes them the best tag team in the universe. Angelo Dawkins said it actually made them the best team in the multiverse, but he stalled out when trying to explain what the multiverse is, and they changed the subject to the big wedding tonight.

— Drew McIntyre cut a pre-match promo about how he wasn’t at a disadvantage going up against Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins in a handicap match.

5. Drew McIntyre defeated Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins. He hit Hawkins with a Claymore Kick, Ryder with a Future Shock DDT, and then pinned them both at once. It was a very short match.

— Randy Orton came out on crutches and said that injuries happen, that he’ll be out for a while, and that he might not come back. But he’s going to do everything in his power to make sure that somebody gets RKOed at WrestleMania. AJ Styles interrupted and got in the ring to taunt Randy. He put his hands behind his back to tempt Randy into hitting an RKO. Randy resisted, but when AJ knocked one of his crutches out from under him, Randy finally dropped the other crutch and RKOed him. Then he stomped around the ring and hit his pose on the ropes, proving that he wasn’t badly injured after all.

— In a recorded promo from Madison Square Garden last Thursday, Rey Mysterio said that he’s looking forward to his rematch with Andrade, but he’s also ready to face Seth Rollins and the AOP.

6. Andrade (with Zelina Vega) defeated Ricochet in a non-title match. This was supposed to be a squash match against a local jobber, but Ricochet interrupted to stop Andrade from injuring his opponent against the hard floor like he did to Humberto Carrillo. He said that if Andrade wanted a fight he should fight him instead. During the match, Zelina pulled up the padding at ringside again, and Ricochet eventually took a back bump on the uncovered floor. The match ended when Ricochet climbed to the top rope, but Zelina knocked him off, giving Andrade a chance to hit a Hammerlock DDT for the pin.

— Backstage, Zelina Vega said that if Rey Mysterio wants another piece of Andrade, he can have it next week, when Andrade wins their rematch.

— Vic Joseph announced that Brock Lesnar will be on Raw next week.

— The ring and entrance area were all decorated for Bobby Lashley and Lana’s wedding, with flowers, an arch, and a giant wedding cake. Over the course of the wedding, Lana became increasingly unhinged, yelling at the audience to stop chanting “Rusev Day” and “what,” and screaming about how great she is. Then the wedding was interrupted by Lana’s first husband, Bobby Lashley’s first wife, and finally by Liv Morgan. Liv gave a tearful speech about being in love without revealing which of them she was in love with. When Lashley said he’d never touched Liv, Liv revealed that she meant Lana. They fought until Liv was dragged out. Then Rusev came out of the cake and attacked Lashley, and the wedding was over. While they were fighting, Liv got back in the ring and slammed Lana into the cake. Chaos reigned as the show ended.