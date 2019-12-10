WWE Raw Results 12/9/19

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for December 9, 2019. The show featured Becky Lynch in a handicap match against the Kabuki Warriors, a United States Championship match, Lana and Rusev getting divorced in the ring for some reason, and more. Make sure to be here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Raw column.

– The show opened with Jerry Lawler hosting the divorce proceedings of Rusev and Lana. Rusev seemed happy to be getting divorced, and Lana melodramatically screamed a lot. Lashley interrupted, announcing that as soon as Lana is divorced, he’s marrying her. Rusev said that was fine. Rusev and Lashley brawled, leading to Rusev putting Lashley through a table.

1. Drew McIntyre defeated Matt Hardy. McIntyre won with a Future Shock DDT and a Claymore.

– Charlotte Flair asked Becky Lynch to team with her against the Kabuki Warriors. Lynch refused, saying she’s going to face the them by herself.

– Rey Mysterio gave Kevin Owens his “steel pipe” to help him against AOP. Owens wandered around backstage with the pipe looking for them. He asked Mojo Rawley for information, and when Rawley wouldn’t help, Owens slapped him.

2. The Viking Raiders defeated The Street Profits. The Profits answered an open challenge. The Vikings won with The Viking Experience on Montez Ford.

– After the match, Seth Rollins asked the teams for the ring. He says he has unfinished business with AOP and wants to fight them tonight. Kevin Owens answers instead, looking for AOP. Rollins leaves, saying that he has no association with them. AOP briefly interrupted with a promo, but it turned out Mojo Rawley with Sami Zayn showed up instead. Zayn demanded an apology for Rawley. Owens gave Rawley a Stunner instead. Zayn left, and Owens continued attacking Rawley with the pipe.

3. Aleister Black defeated Akira Tozawa. Black won with Black Mass. Black will face Buddy Murphy at Sunday’s TLC.

– Liv Morgan is getting a makeover soon.

4. Humberto Carrillo defeated Andrade. Andrade accidentally knocked Zelina Vega off the ring apron, and Carrillo was able to pin him with a victory roll.

5. Buddy Murphy defeated Zack Ryder with Murphy’s Law.