WWE Raw Results 12/9/19

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for December 9, 2019. The show featured Becky Lynch in a handicap match against the Kabuki Warriors, a United States Championship match, Lana and Rusev getting divorced in the ring for some reason, and more. Make sure to be here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Raw column.
WWE Raw Results:
– The show opened with Jerry Lawler hosting the divorce proceedings of Rusev and Lana. Rusev seemed happy to be getting divorced, and Lana melodramatically screamed a lot. Lashley interrupted, announcing that as soon as Lana is divorced, he’s marrying her. Rusev said that was fine. Rusev and Lashley brawled, leading to Rusev putting Lashley through a table.
1. Drew McIntyre defeated Matt Hardy. McIntyre won with a Future Shock DDT and a Claymore.
– Charlotte Flair asked Becky Lynch to team with her against the Kabuki Warriors. Lynch refused, saying she’s going to face the them by herself.
– Rey Mysterio gave Kevin Owens his “steel pipe” to help him against AOP. Owens wandered around backstage with the pipe looking for them. He asked Mojo Rawley for information, and when Rawley wouldn’t help, Owens slapped him.
2. The Viking Raiders defeated The Street Profits. The Profits answered an open challenge. The Vikings won with The Viking Experience on Montez Ford.
– After the match, Seth Rollins asked the teams for the ring. He says he has unfinished business with AOP and wants to fight them tonight. Kevin Owens answers instead, looking for AOP. Rollins leaves, saying that he has no association with them. AOP briefly interrupted with a promo, but it turned out Mojo Rawley with Sami Zayn showed up instead. Zayn demanded an apology for Rawley. Owens gave Rawley a Stunner instead. Zayn left, and Owens continued attacking Rawley with the pipe.
3. Aleister Black defeated Akira Tozawa. Black won with Black Mass. Black will face Buddy Murphy at Sunday’s TLC.
– Liv Morgan is getting a makeover soon.
👅😜Get ready for a new @YaOnlyLivvOnce. #RAW pic.twitter.com/zZrHpErCrC
— WWE (@WWE) December 10, 2019
4. Humberto Carrillo defeated Andrade. Andrade accidentally knocked Zelina Vega off the ring apron, and Carrillo was able to pin him with a victory roll.
5. Buddy Murphy defeated Zack Ryder with Murphy’s Law.
– Kevin Owens attacked AOP’s limo with his steel pipe. He opened to up to find it empty, and AOP attacked him from behind. When AOP was down, it was revealed that Seth Rollins was actually hiding in the limo, and he put Owens down with a stomp on the floor. Owens was taken away in an ambulance.
He was right. @FightOwensFight was right all along.#RAW @WWERollins @Akam_WWE @Rezar_WWE pic.twitter.com/gIZYn4wCd1
— WWE (@WWE) December 10, 2019
– After the attack on Owens, Rollins addressed the crowd, blaming them for how they’ve treated him and asking them what they want from him. He claims the audience’s negativity is a “self-fulfilling prophecy” and that they’ve turned him and made him stand side-by-side with AOP.
6. Handicap Match: Becky Lynch defeated Women’s Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors by disqualification when Asuka attacked Lynch with a chair. After the match, Kairi Sane put Lynch through a table with an Insane Elbow.
– Backstage, The Kabuki Warriors attacked Charlotte Flair. Later, they challenged Flair and Lynch to challenge them for the Women’s Tag Team Championship.
7. Erick Rowan vs. a jobber ended via ref stoppage when Rowan wouldn’t stop Iron Claw slamming the jobber for trying to steal his mysterious crawfish cage.
– Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair agreed to team up and challenge the Kabuki Warriors in a TLC match at TLC.
8. United States Championship Match: Rey Mysterio (c) defeated AJ Styles. Styles tried to counter a top rope hurricanrana into a Styles Clash, but it was badly botched. Styles recovered with a powerbomb and a Styles Clash. Randy Orton slid into the ring and winked at Styles, but left without doing anything. This distracted Styles and allowed Mysterio to small package him to win the match.