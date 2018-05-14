WWE Raw Results 5/14/18

05.14.18

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for May 14, 2018. The pre-taped show from London’s O2 Arena in London was headlined by a series of Money in the Bank qualifying matches, as well as another Intercontinental Championship defense. Be back here tomorrow for the full Best and Worst of Raw column.

WWE Raw Results:

– Jinder Mahal and Roman Reigns brawled, with Roman looking strong.

1. Intercontinental Championship Match: Seth Rollins (c) defeated Kevin Owens. Rollins won a long, back-and-forth match with a Curb Stomp. After the match, Owens demanded a rematch but was denied.

2. Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Bobby Roode defeated Baron Corbin and No Way Jose. Roode won the match with a Glorious DDT on Jose to qualify for the men’s Money in the Bank match.

3. Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas defeated Breezango. Axel and Dallas are now known as “The B Team.”

4. Natalya, Sasha Banks and Ember Moon defeated Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan. Natalya made Morgan tap out to the Sharpshooter.

