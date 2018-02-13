WWE Raw Results 2/12/18

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for February 12, 2018. The show was headlined by a fatal five-way match and John Cena vs. The Miz, both with Elimination Chamber implications. Be back here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Raw column!
WWE Raw Results:
1. John Cena defeated The Miz. This was a match to determine who will enter first in the Elimination Chamber match. Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel were “eliminated” from ringside. Cena pinned Miz with an Attitude Adjustment off the second rope.
2. The Revival defeated Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. Dawson and Wilder jumped Gallows and Anderson before the match. Dawson pinned Anderson after a Shatter Machine.
– Kurt Angle announced that Ronda Rousey will sign her “Monday Night Raw contract” at Elimination Chamber, and that Jason Jordan had neck surgery and will miss WrestleMania. Seth Rollins confronted Kurt about wanting to go to WrestleMania, and was added to the fatal four-way for the final spot in the Elimination Chamber.
3. Bayley defeated Sasha Banks. Bayley pinned Banks with a Belly-to-Bayley off the second rope. After the match, Nia Jax attacked both women to prove she can beat Asuka at Elimination Chamber.
4. Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose defeated Mickie James and Alexa Bliss. After the match, Absolution attacked James until Bliss made the save again.
You’ve got Crews and Matt right there and Bray takes the pin. Jesus.
well when you’re good at something like Bray is at taking a pin, you keep doing that. you be the best at it.
I can’t wait to see the colossal fuckfest this Chamber match has become now. 7 people? Does this qualify as jumping the shark? Also, who gets made to look like a weakling more now that they’re in the match, Finn or Seth? I just…I don’t even know what to say.
Couldn’t they just do Seth-Finn next week where the winner gets into the Chamber? I mean, they’re probably going to do the 7-man Chamber with 3 people starting in it, but they could do those two one-on-one since the Chamber match isn’t for another 2 weeks.
The first ever 7 man elimination chamber match! also on Smackdown watch for ziggler and Corbin to not have an actual ending making the fast lane match a 5 way.
A seven-man chamber match adds all the innovative intrigue as when March Madness first expanded to 65 teams.
Don’t tease us University of Delaware alumni, Longabaugh
Extraordinary Man, Extraordinary Man,
Constant Enemy of Pyro Man,
Whenever they fight…slingblade spam,
Extraordinary Man
+tremendous
+1 They Might Be (Little) Giants
Fantastic!
The only way Braun could get better is to enter the Elimination Chamber with Neville hidden in a Baby Bjorn and “ejects’ him to fight, a la Soundwave and Rumble.