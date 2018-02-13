WWE Raw Results 2/12/18

WWE Network

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for February 12, 2018. The show was headlined by a fatal five-way match and John Cena vs. The Miz, both with Elimination Chamber implications. Be back here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Raw column!

WWE Raw Results:

1. John Cena defeated The Miz. This was a match to determine who will enter first in the Elimination Chamber match. Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel were “eliminated” from ringside. Cena pinned Miz with an Attitude Adjustment off the second rope.

2. The Revival defeated Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. Dawson and Wilder jumped Gallows and Anderson before the match. Dawson pinned Anderson after a Shatter Machine.

– Kurt Angle announced that Ronda Rousey will sign her “Monday Night Raw contract” at Elimination Chamber, and that Jason Jordan had neck surgery and will miss WrestleMania. Seth Rollins confronted Kurt about wanting to go to WrestleMania, and was added to the fatal four-way for the final spot in the Elimination Chamber.

3. Bayley defeated Sasha Banks. Bayley pinned Banks with a Belly-to-Bayley off the second rope. After the match, Nia Jax attacked both women to prove she can beat Asuka at Elimination Chamber.

4. Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose defeated Mickie James and Alexa Bliss. After the match, Absolution attacked James until Bliss made the save again.