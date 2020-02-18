WWE Raw Results 2/17/20

Randy Orton opened the show by telling the audience Matt Hardy was not medically cleared and as such, they would not have their no-holds-barred match that evening after all. Hardy came out in street clothes and a neck brace, demanding answers from Orton as to why he tried to end Edge’s comeback. Orton beat down Hardy repeatedly, giving him two conchairtos on the steel ring steps. Hardy was stretchered out during the commercial break.

1. Aleister Black defeated Erick Rowan after two consecutive Black Mass kicks.

— Charlotte Flair came out wearing NXT colors and cut an in-ring promo reiterating that she is challenging Rhea Ripley for the NXT Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 36.

2. 24/7 Championship Triple Threat Match: Riddick Moss (c) defeated Mojo Rawley and R-Truth by rolling up Rawley for the three-count. After the match, Rawley confronted R-Truth, who then beat Rawley up.

— Drew McIntyre came down to the ring and had the entire arena point at the WrestleMania sign while promising he would defeat Brock Lesnar. He was interrupted by Paul Heyman, who teased an appearance from Lesnar, before introducing MVP.

3. Drew McIntyre defeated MVP following the combination of a Future Shock DDT and a Claymore Kick.

— Becky Lynch brought a paper bag full of money to the ring and dumped it out in the ring, saying she would use it to pay her fine for whatever she does to Shayna Baszler the next time she sees her. Baszler appeared on the Titantron and promised Lynch she would win the Elimination Chamber match and go on to win the Raw Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 36. She then promised to “tear the living shit” out of Lynch, who appeared unphased.

4. Bobby Lashley & Angel Garza defeated Rusev & Humberto Carrillo. Zelina Vega and Lana were both present at ringside. Garza ripped off his pants mid-match, threw them at Rusev then ran to the outside, where he asked a female fan to kiss him. (She did.) Later in the match, Rusev tried to lock in the Accolade on Garza only to have Lashley get up on the apron. Rusev hit him with the Machka Kick, but was then rolled up by Garza from behind. After the match, Rusev beat up Garza.

5. Kairi Sane defeated Natalya via countout. Asuka kicked Natalya in the head when she was outside the ring, rendering her unable to make the 10-count.

— “The Monday Night Messiah” Seth Rollins came to the ring flanked by his disciples AOP and Murphy to deliver a sermon. Rollins promised Raw would move forward in his vision, and said that phase two of this movement will not be easy but will be for the “greater good.” He promised to either rehabilitate or eradicate those Superstars who are “flawed” and “non-compliant.” His sermon was interrupted by the Viking Raiders, who hit the ring and brawled with AOP and Murphy while Rollins fled. He was then surprised by Kevin Owens, who gave him a Stunner on the top of the ramp.

— Backstage, Charly Caruso interviewed Seth Rollins, who said AOP and Murphy would fight the Viking Raiders and Kevin Owens tonight.