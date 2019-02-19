WWE Raw Results 2/18/19

WWE Raw

Here are your quick and dirty, usually editorial-free WWE Raw results for February 18, 2019. The show featured a series of NXT guest appearances, as well as a Raw Women’s Championship rematch from Elimination Chamber and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Raw column.

WWE Raw Results:

– Triple H opened the show, revealing that NXT stars Ricochet, Aleister Black, Johnny Gargano, and Tommaso Ciampa would all appear on tonight’s Raw.

1. Tables Match: Braun Strowman defeated Baron Corbin. Strowman was covered in k-tape due to being powerbombed through tables at Elimination Chamber. He won after powerslamming Corbin through a table in the corner.

– Paul Heyman appeared and showed a video of Paul Heyman (?) putting over Brock Lesnar.

– Finn Bálor cut a promo about how he wanted to be a good Intercontinental Champion. Lio Rush and then Bobby Lashley interrupted and attacked him, but Ricochet made the save, leading directly into a tag team match (player).

2. Finn Bálor and Ricochet defeated Bobby Lashley and Lio Rush. Ricochet pinned Rush with a 630 senton.

3. Lucha House Party defeated Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins. Hawkins took the pin to continue his losing streak.

– Heavy Machinery got interviewed on the stage. Lacey Evans interrupted, walking down the ramp and then back up. Heavy Machinery then walked down the ramp and back up. Evans looked impressed. I have no idea what’s going on, if you’re reading this, it’s too late.