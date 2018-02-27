WWE Raw Results 2/26/18

WWE

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for February 26, 2018. The show was highlighted by Triple H and Stephanie McMahon confronting Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle. Be back here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Raw column.

WWE Raw Results:

– A video package from Elimination Chamber is shown, and Michael Cole announces that Ronda Rousey will be on Raw later in the evening.

– Alexa Bliss and Mickie James kick things off in the ring. Bliss discusses the other women in the Elimination Chamber match and says she’s going to break Asuka’s streak at WrestleMania before Asuka hit the ring. After Bliss tells Asuka she’s not healthy and criticized her English, Nia Jax comes down and the trio gang up on her. Bayley and Sasha Banks made the save, but the pair and Asuka are laid out.

1. Asuka, Bayley, and Sasha Banks defeated Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax, and Mickie James. Asuka made James tap out via an armbar. During the match, Banks went to tag Bayley, who walked away.

– John Cena comes out to address what he’ll be doing at WrestleMania. After giving a long speech about failure, he issued a challenge to The Undertaker before saying that match isn’t happening because it’s impossible. At that point, he said he was going to SmackDown Live with the hopes of finding an opponent.