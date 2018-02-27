WWE Raw Results 2/26/18

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for February 26, 2018. The show was highlighted by Triple H and Stephanie McMahon confronting Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle. Be back here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Raw column.
WWE Raw Results:
– A video package from Elimination Chamber is shown, and Michael Cole announces that Ronda Rousey will be on Raw later in the evening.
– Alexa Bliss and Mickie James kick things off in the ring. Bliss discusses the other women in the Elimination Chamber match and says she’s going to break Asuka’s streak at WrestleMania before Asuka hit the ring. After Bliss tells Asuka she’s not healthy and criticized her English, Nia Jax comes down and the trio gang up on her. Bayley and Sasha Banks made the save, but the pair and Asuka are laid out.
1. Asuka, Bayley, and Sasha Banks defeated Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax, and Mickie James. Asuka made James tap out via an armbar. During the match, Banks went to tag Bayley, who walked away.
– John Cena comes out to address what he’ll be doing at WrestleMania. After giving a long speech about failure, he issued a challenge to The Undertaker before saying that match isn’t happening because it’s impossible. At that point, he said he was going to SmackDown Live with the hopes of finding an opponent.
I advice proofreading.
advise*
I advise (note the correct spelling) you practice what you preach
God, I hope this statement was made ironically.
Bahaha
I’m here all week folks
Nice try wwe. I still hate Roman and want the part timer to rip his arms off.
Nah, fuck Brock, WWE will be better off when he’s gone.
We’re getting Braun/Brock/Roman at Wrestlemania, right? Right??
You’re so cute, having hope and everything. I hope you never lose that smile.
@Mr. Bliss: Don’t be so cynical. Braun could very well make it into the main event. After all, someone has to eat the pin to put Roman over.
only make sense, If Roman pins roided out temper tantrum Wyatt then Brock pitches a fit that he loses the title without actually being beaten, destroys things, gets suspended indefinitely by the WWE/Stephanie and see ya later brock.
‘Reigns then called Lesnar an “entitled piece of crap who hides behind his contract,” then said everyone in the locker room is sick of Lesnar not showing up and that he does not respect or fear the Universal Champion.’
Turns out it was really easy to make Reigns likeable
Everyone in the locker room also said Roman was a true inspiration and the hardest workest guy in the business who deserves all his countless opportunities. Furthermore, they all said he’s extraordinarily handsome and you’d be a fool to boo him and his dick is enormous although not quite as big as Triple H’s but really close.
Was the show as disjointed as this was written?
The only thing I can imagine being as disjointed as this recap was written is lunch with Hunter Thompson.
If that was indeed a shoot, then my respect for Roman Reigns just increased tenfold.