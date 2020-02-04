WWE Raw Results 2/3/20

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for February 3, 2020. The show featured Randy Orton “explaining his actions” from last week, an elimination tag team match, and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Raw column.

– Randy Orton came to the ring to explain his actions against Edge at the end of last week’s Raw, but the crowd booed him for like 13 minutes, so he left.

1. Liv Morgan defeated Lana. Morgan won a quick match with her finisher, a rope-assisted Flatliner. After the match, Morgan’s old Riott Squad leader Ruby Riott returned to TV after being injured for nine months. She faked a hug, and then attacked Morgan. When that was done, Lana also attacked Morgan.

2. Drew McIntyre defeated Mojo Rawley. In a pre-match promo, McIntyre said he’d beat Rawley in three seconds. He beat Rawley in three seconds. The 24/7 Championship wasn’t on the line, apparently.

3. Elimination Match: Buddy Murphy and AOP defeated Kevin Owens and the Viking Raiders.Seth Rollins hit a sneaky Stomp on Erik behind the referee’s back, allowing Murphy to pin and eliminate Erick. Meanwhile Ivar, who had missed a cross-body on the floor and crashed into the ringside LED board, left the match with a shoulder injury. Owens was able to pin Murphy with a pop-up powerbomb, and Akam shortly thereafter, but Rezar pinned and eliminated Owens with multiple spinebusters to win the match.

– Goldberg will be on this week’s Smackdown.

4. Aleister Black defeated Eric Young with Black Mass.

– Steve Cook from The Biggest Loser was in the crowd.

– Humberto Carrillo was interrupted by Zelina Vega and her newest recruit, Carrillo’s cousin Angel Garza. Vega and Garza atacked Carrillo, and Garza tried to Hammerlock DDT Carrillo on the exposed arena floor until Rey Mysterio made the save.

5. Rey Mysterio defeated Angel Garza by disqualification when Garza DDT’d Mysterio onto the exposed floor.

– Charlotte Flair came to the ring to announce her choice of champion to challenge at WrestleMania, saying that it’s hard to decide because she’s held both championships and beaten both champions so many times. Flair was interrupted by NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley, who noted that she’d pinned Charlotte, but Charlotte’s never pinned her. Ripley challenged Flair, but Flair calmly left the ring, only stopping to “woo” once she’d gotten to the stage.