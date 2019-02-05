WWE Raw Results 2/4/19

WWE Network

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results or February 4, 2019. The episode featured a main event tag team match with Kurt Angle, as well as Becky Lynch showing up to Raw for a confrontation with Stephanie McMahon. Make sure you’re back here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Raw column.

WWE Raw Results:

– The show opened with Stephanie McMahon threatening to suspend Becky Lynch indefinitely if she doesn’t go to the doctor and get medically cleared to compete. Becky refused, so Stephanie suspended her. Lynch attacked her, but Stephanie kicked her in her injured knee. You can watch the interaction here.

1. Number One Contender Fatal Four-way: The Revival defeated Lucha House Party, Heavy Machinery, and The B-Team. The Revival won the match after a Shatter Machine on Bo Dallas, and will earn a future Raw Tag Team Championship match.

– Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins said they’re going to get focused and end Hawkins’ losing streak soon.

– Kurt Angle appeared to be making a retirement speech, but was interrupted by Baron Corbin and Drew McIntyre. They bullied Kurt until Braun Strowman made the save, setting up the night’s main event.

2. Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Sasha Banks and Bayley defeated Nikki Cross and Alicia Fox. Fox and Cross attacked Banks and Bayley before the match, injuring Banks. Bayley wrestled the entire match on her own, and pinned Fox with a roll-up.