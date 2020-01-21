Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for January 20, 2020. The episode featured a mixed tag team match, a United States Championship ladder match, a Raw Tag Team Championship match, and more. Make sure to be here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Raw column.

– Seth Rollins, along with AOP and Buddy Murphy, opened the show to brag about winning last week’s Fist Fight Match and eliminating The Big Show. They were interrupted by Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens. Rollins agreed to fight them, but they weren’t alone: The Viking Raiders showed up as backup, and the team of Joe, Owens, and The Vikings beat up the heels.

– After a commercial break, Rollins announced that he and Buddy Murphy would challenge The Viking Raiders for the Raw Tag Team Championship later in the night.

1. Ladder Match for the United States Championship: Andrade (c) defeated Rey Mysterio. Zelina Vega sat on top of the ladder to prevent Mysterio from winning, which allowed Andrade to hit a Hammerlock DDT through a ladder bridge. With Mysterio incapacitated, Andrade was able to climb the ladder and retrieve the championship to win the match. After the match, Andrade tried to Hammerlock DDT Mysterio onto the exposed concrete floor, but Humberto Carrillo returned to make the save.

– A Martin Luther King Jr. tribute video aired.

2. Aleister Black defeated a jobber when the jobber started the match by running directly into Black Mass.

– Brock Lesnar made another appearance, with Paul Heyman delivering another speech about how Brock’s going to dominate and win the Royal Rumble. They were interrupted by Ricochet, so Lesnar kicked him in the balls.

3. Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton ended when AJ Styles and The O.C. interfered, attacking McIntyre. Orton returned to the ring with a chair to help McIntyre fight them off. After the match, Orton and McIntyre hand a standoff in the ring, ending with Orton hitting an RKO “from outta nowhere.” As Orton left, McIntyre got on the microphone and said that at the Royal Rumble, he hopes they end up in the ring together so he can kick his head off.

4. Becky Lynch defeated Kairi Sane by submission with the Disarmer. Asuka sat on the top of the ring post for most of the match, and attacked Lynch when it was over.

– A Rocky Johnson tribute video aired.