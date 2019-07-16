Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for July 15, 2019. The Raw after Extreme Rules featured an appearance from new Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, an “all-star battle royal” to find the next opponent for the championship at SummerSlam, and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Raw column.
WWE Raw Results 7/15/19
Pro Wrestling Editor
07.15.19
