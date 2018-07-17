WWE Raw Results 7/16/18

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for July 16, 2018. The post-Extreme Rules episode featured Ronda Rousey’s return, two triple-threat matches, a decision on Brock Lesnar’s WWE future and more. Be here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Raw column.
WWE Raw Results:
– Kurt Angle opened Raw by calling out Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, pointing out his ultimatum of showing up or getting stripped of his title. As Angle stripped Lesnar of the title, Paul Heyman showed up on stage and announced the champ wasn’t in attendance. Heyman told Angle that Lesnar wants to win the UFC Heavyweight Championship with the WWE title around his waist. Angle responded by telling Heyman that Lesnar is required to defend the Universal Championship at SummerSlam, to which his advocate agreed. Bobby Lashley answered the challenge, as did Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, Elias, Finn Balor and Roman Reigns. Angle made McIntyre vs. Balor vs. Reigns and Rollins vs. Elias vs. Lashley as two triple-threat matches for Raw.
Alright, so we have an important choice to make for next week. I know it’s kinda tough, and nobody seriously wants to make it, but we need to do it:
Baysha or Sashley?
Sashley sounds too much like Sasha x Lashley, which I’m sure someone has by now shipped. So my vote’s for Baysha.
Well, my REAL vote goes for Sashlexa, but I’m guessing you won’t sign off on THAT one.
oooohhh tough for me. Hey @Dave M J!… I’ll think about it.
Nah, only because I already ship AleHipper.
That’s Alexa x Woodchipper. It’s quite engaging.
AleHipper sounds like a Christ-awful IPA brewed in Brooklyn that everyone pays 40 bucks a crowler to pretend to like on Instagram.
Literally just did a spittake from that, good lord!
So, is anyone willing to venture down the dark paths of Google search for these? My Google account is linked up at work, and Yahoo is kinda LOL…
Boss Hugg
HLA. Lol, fuck this company.
Did they really just make Lashley vs Roman at Extreme Rules not a contenders match, only to make Roman and Lashley win and wind up being in a number one contenders match? Also Lashley winning at ER just means Romans winning this time? Yep. Holy crap
What the fuck is that shit on Ronda head? HAHAHAHA
Did Ronda go to the stylist and say, “Make me look like Linus from Peanuts”?
[www.behindthevoiceactors.com]