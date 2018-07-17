WWE Raw Results 7/16/18

WWE

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for July 16, 2018. The post-Extreme Rules episode featured Ronda Rousey’s return, two triple-threat matches, a decision on Brock Lesnar’s WWE future and more. Be here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Raw column.

WWE Raw Results:

– Kurt Angle opened Raw by calling out Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, pointing out his ultimatum of showing up or getting stripped of his title. As Angle stripped Lesnar of the title, Paul Heyman showed up on stage and announced the champ wasn’t in attendance. Heyman told Angle that Lesnar wants to win the UFC Heavyweight Championship with the WWE title around his waist. Angle responded by telling Heyman that Lesnar is required to defend the Universal Championship at SummerSlam, to which his advocate agreed. Bobby Lashley answered the challenge, as did Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, Elias, Finn Balor and Roman Reigns. Angle made McIntyre vs. Balor vs. Reigns and Rollins vs. Elias vs. Lashley as two triple-threat matches for Raw.