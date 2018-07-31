WWE Raw Results 7/30/18

#WWE Raw Results #Brock Lesnar #WWE Raw #WWE
Pro Wrestling Editor
07.30.18 6 Comments

WWE Raw

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for July 30, 2018. The episode featured Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre, appearances from Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey, and more. Be back here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Raw column.

WWE Raw Results:

– Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman argued about who would win the Universal Championship at SummerSlam. Reigns once again called Brock Lesnar his “bitch.”

1. Baron Corbin defeated Finn Bálor. Corbin won a long match with the End of Days. After the match, Corbin continued attacking Bálor to send a message.

2. Alicia Fox defeated Natalya after interference from Alexa Bliss. After the match, Ronda Rousey attacked Bliss, but was attacked by Fox. Rousey took out Fox with a Samoan drop.

– Elias was interrupted by Bobby Lashley, and they decided to duet. Lashley sang part of ‘Rockin’ Robin’ before Elias attacked him.

3. Jinder Mahal defeated Braun Strowman by count-out when Kevin Owens tried to steal Strowman’s Money in the Bank briefcase.

4. Apollo Crews defeated Akam with a roll-up.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE Raw Results#Brock Lesnar#WWE Raw#WWE
TAGSBROCK LESNARWWEWWE RAWWWE RAW RESULTS

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 11 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chance The Rapper, The Internet, And Meg Myers

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chance The Rapper, The Internet, And Meg Myers

07.20.18 2 weeks ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

07.20.18 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP