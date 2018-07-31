WWE Raw Results 7/30/18

WWE Raw

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for July 30, 2018. The episode featured Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre, appearances from Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey, and more. Be back here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Raw column.

WWE Raw Results:

– Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman argued about who would win the Universal Championship at SummerSlam. Reigns once again called Brock Lesnar his “bitch.”

1. Baron Corbin defeated Finn Bálor. Corbin won a long match with the End of Days. After the match, Corbin continued attacking Bálor to send a message.

2. Alicia Fox defeated Natalya after interference from Alexa Bliss. After the match, Ronda Rousey attacked Bliss, but was attacked by Fox. Rousey took out Fox with a Samoan drop.

– Elias was interrupted by Bobby Lashley, and they decided to duet. Lashley sang part of ‘Rockin’ Robin’ before Elias attacked him.

3. Jinder Mahal defeated Braun Strowman by count-out when Kevin Owens tried to steal Strowman’s Money in the Bank briefcase.

4. Apollo Crews defeated Akam with a roll-up.