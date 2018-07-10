WWE Raw Results 7/9/18

07.09.18 6 Comments

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for July 9, 2018. The go-home Raw before Extreme Rules featured Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre in the main event, and all the other things you’d expect from a go-home Raw. Be back here tomorrow for the full Best and Worst of Raw column.

WWE Raw Results:

– Bobby Lashley and Roman Reigns had a pull-apart brawl that involved the entire roster.

1. Nia Jax and Natalya defeated Mickie James and Alexa Bliss. Jax pinned James with a leg drop. After the match, Bliss attacked Jax with a kendo stick. Jax broke the kendo stick and sent Bliss fleeing.

– Sasha Banks and Bayley are still in therapy, but now Dr. Shelby is gone. But they’re in his office? I don’t know what to type here, sorry.

2. Mojo Rawley defeated No Way Jose. Rawley pinned Jose after an Alabama Slam.

– Seth Rollins and Dolph Ziggler argued about who’d win at Extreme Rules in a conversation that included Rollins trying to break up Ziggler and McIntyre and accusing Dolph of having sex with sheep. This set up the main event of Rollins vs. McIntyre, with the stipulation that if McIntyre loses, he’s banned from ringside at Extreme Rules.

