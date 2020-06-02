WWE Raw Results 6/1/20

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for June 1, 2020. This week’s episode included a champion vs. champion match between Asuka and Charlotte Flair, a “retirement ceremony” for Rey Mysterio, bowling, and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Raw column.

1. Aleister Black defeated Seth Rollins. The show opened with a Seth Rollins promo. Black was able to pin him by reversing a roll-up into a roll-up of his own. After the match, Austin Theory and Murphy helped Rollins beat down Black and Humberto Carrillo, with both Black and Carrillo receiving Stomps.

– Shawn Michaels believes Edge will win The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever™.

– Lana and MVP argued backstage, ending with her slapping him

2. United States Championship Match: Apollo Crews (c) vs. Kevin Owens ended in a no contest.. Crews was able to give the first U.S. title shot to anyone he chooses, and he chose Owens. Andrade and Angel Garza ran in and attacked both men, setting up a tag team match (player).

3. United States Champion Apollo Crews and Kevin Owens defeated Angel Garza and Andrade. Crews pinned Andrade with a powerbomb.

– The Viking Raiders and The Street Profits bowled. Hilarity ensued.

4. Billie Kay defeated Nikki Cross with her “Boyfriend Stealer” sit-out slam.

– Rey Mysterio and his son Dominick appeared via satellite. Mysterio said he’s not sure whether or not he wants to retire, and that he’ll never forgive Seth Rollins for making the Mysterio family watch Rollins injure Rey’s eye. Dominick promised, “an eye for an eye.”

– Nia Jax made fun of the Kabuki Warriors and promised to “expose” Asuka as a villain at Backlash.